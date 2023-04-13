The chances are excellent that for the first time since 2017 a representative of Serie A will reach the final of the Champions League. However, the successes are based on favorable constellations.

Chwitscha Kwarazchelia enchants Naples and Italian football. For how much longer? Franco Romano / Imago

Italian football feels spring fever. With Milan, Inter and Napoli, three representatives of Serie A are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. That hasn’t been the case since 2006. This constellation has happened three times in the now almost three-decade-old competition: in 2003, 2005 and 2006 thanks to Juventus and the two Milan clubs Inter and Milan. Juventus are missing now. The sporting misery joins the legal troubles because of embellished balance sheets.