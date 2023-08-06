the TVs invaded by a wave of Italian series in the sign of yellow – breaking latest news

Cops and criminals, dramatic stories and mysteries, crime and crime news: if there is a genre that knows no crisis, capable of keeping viewers glued for entire seasons, it is the one linked to Mystery & Crime. Whether it’s fantasy or true events, seriality continues to indulge the public’s fascination for this yellow-tinted world, as evidenced by the new titles arriving in the coming months and the revival of already acclaimed fictions.

The passion for crime, in many cases the transposition of novels and literary sagas on the small screen, invades generalist TV as well as streaming platforms. Just looking at the Italian series, Rai’s autumn is crowded with new entries: on Rai1, at the end of November, “The Fenoglio method” debuts, based on the novels by Gianrico Carofiglio (who is also its creator and screenwriter). We are in Bari in 1992 and the Piedmontese marshal (Alessio Boni) on duty in the Apulian capital investigates episodes of violence linked to organized crime, culminating in the fire of the Petruzzelli theatre.

Other investigations are entrusted to «Kostas», or Kostas Charitos, head of homicide in Athens, protagonist of many novels by the Greek writer Petros Markaris: the commissioner, who will be played by Stefano Fresi, is expected on Rai2 at the beginning of next year, directed by Milena Cocozza.

More policemen: Edoardo Leo, on Rai1, will be Luca Travaglia, former chief inspector of the Digos hardened by life in the 12 episodes of «Il clandestino». Giulio Beranek will be the inspector of the Bari mobile squad, a fiction in four episodes arriving on Rai1 in 2024, inspired by the books by Giorgia Lepore. Matteo “Gerri” Martari and Elena Radonicich are a southern inspector and a German-speaking prosecutor, united in an adrenaline-pumping hunt for the killer in “Brennero”.

Without considering the “Mare fuori” phenomenon, whose fourth season is feverishly awaited, there is also great expectation for the return of the female protagonists, from “Imma Tataranni” to “Blanca” up to “Lolita Lobosco”, incarnations of the law and the search for truths that are as much loved by the public as they are endowed with strong and slightly unconventional personalities.

But sadly real cases of crime news also arrive on Rai: after making its debut on Paramount+, Circeo arrives in the clear, a miniseries with Greta Scarano that retraces the 1975 massacre and the trial that followed. Director Marco Pontecorvo has instead concluded the shooting of «Per Elisa», three 100-minute episodes in which the murders of Elisa Claps and Heather Barnett are reconstructed.

On the Mediaset side, in addition to the return of “Storia di una famiglia perbene” and “Viola come il mare”, Canale 5’s autumn focuses on “Maria Corleone”, a mafia story starring Rosa Diletta Rossi: who moved from Sicily to Milan to working in fashion and moving away from the family, Maria is drawn into revenge and underworld roots after the murder of her brother Giovanni. The mafia is also the background to «Vanina Guarrasi», a fiction that will always land on Canale 5, based on the novels by Cristina Cassar Scalia, in which the new deputy commissioner of the Catania Flying Squad (Giusy Buscemi) will have to deal with complex cases of murder and with the ghosts of his past. We stay in Sicily, then with “I Fratelli Corsaro”, an adaptation of the books by the journalist Salvo Toscano, directed by Francesco Micciché, which will star Giuseppe Fiorello, in the role of a black journalist.

Sky or Now subscribers can continue the series binge with “Un’estate fa”, a mystery that takes place between the 90s and the present with Lino Guanciale and Filippo Scotti, arriving from 6 October: at the center of the story, direct by Davide Marengo and Marta Savina, the disappearance of a girl, whose body was found more than 30 years later. I also leap into the past with «La mala», inspired by the homonymous docuseries set in the Milan of the years of lead amidst bandits, robberies and shootings.

A lighter atmosphere for Salvatore Esposito (face of «Gomorra»), protagonist of «Piedone», in homage to the legendary cop played by Bud Spencer: the series, set in Naples, does not want to be a remake but rather a celebration of the character with hope , Esposito anticipated, “to make it known to the boys”. And if the «Delitti del BarLume», from the detective stories by Marco Malvadi, and the «King» Luca Zingaretti also return to Sky, the streaming giant Netflix also has a new crime series made in Italy in store: it is «Sara» , with Teresa Saponangelo and Claudia Gerini, based on the literary saga of Maurizio de Giovanni: a former secret service agent returns to the investigation to shed light on the death of her son.

Finally, Amazon Prime Video, in addition to the second season of «Monterossi» with Fabrizio Bentivoglio, relies on a very rich cast to launch «No Activity – Nothing to report» in Italy: adaptation of an Australian format that moves between crime and comedy, has among the protagonists Luca Zingaretti, Rocco Papaleo, Fabio Balsamo, Emanuela Fanelli.