They called the fourth match of the final series against Děčín in Opava the match of the twenties. The reason was simple. Slezans had just been waiting twenty years to sit on the basketball league throne again. They have made it to the league finals four times since winning the fourth title in history in 2003, but they won the trophy only this year, when they first shut down the 18-time champions from Nymburk in the semi-finals and beat Děčín 3:1 in the final.

