the two goals compared – Corriere TV

The action that led to the Rossoneri’s goal against Napoli recalls that of the two Dutch players in the 87/88 season, again against the Neapolitans

Rafael Leao’s shot like that of Ruud Gullit and then the assist, this time with Giroud to score instead of Van Basten.

The AC Milan goal against Napoliin the quarter-finals of the Champions League, reminded many of another iconic goal in AC Milan’s history, again in Naples against the Neapolitans.

Protagonists the two Dutch champions who in the 1987/1988 season they broke the bank at the time San Paolo, bypassing Maradona’s Napoli in the standings and then winning the Scudetto. (LaPresse)