Original title: Two national football teams go overseas to train the strongest national football team or help the U24 national football team compete in the Asian Games

On March 18th and 19th, Beijing time, two national teams went to New Zealand for overseas training. That is the Chinese men’s football team led by Jankovic and the U24 national football team led by Djurjevic. Djurjevic’s coaching style is the same as Jankovic’s, and it continues Jankovic’s tactical style. And Jankovic also expressed his hope to communicate with the U24 national football team and make some personnel replacements. This is not only conducive to promoting the rejuvenation process of the national football team, but also the three best players in the national team may enter the U24 national football team as overage players and wish the team to compete in the Asian Games.

In the current batch of U24 national football lineups, the overall strength is actually quite outstanding. Including compared with other Asian teams in the same age group, the strength gap is very close. In the Dubai Cup event in March 2022, we defeated the Thai team 4-2 and achieved the top four results in the Dubai Cup. Moreover, this U24 national football team also drew with Japan in the East Asian Cup in 2022 and defeated Hong Kong, China. They are also players of the right age who are competing in the next World Cup.

Jankovic publicly stated in front of the media that he would do his best to lead the national team into the next World Cup. And it is obvious that the U24 national football team is the right-age player to prepare for the next World Cup. On the one hand, we need the U24 national football team to strive for good results in this year’s Hangzhou Asian Games to revive Chinese football. On the other hand, some outstanding players in the U24 national football team, such as Han Jiaqi, Fang Hao, Tao Qianglong, Zhu Chenjie, Dai Weijun, Wu Shaocong and other players will enter the national team lineup.

Although the national football lineup has been advancing the process of rejuvenation, in order to strive for good results and international points in the two warm-up matches against the New Zealand team, temporarily arrange some veterans to help out, also to help the national team achieve ideal results. But this is only a stopgap measure. In terms of training in the national team lineup, the three players with the most outstanding performance and the best condition are likely to join the U24 national football lineup. And help the U24 national football team achieve good results in the Asian Games. The national football team will go to New Zealand for overseas training. The national team will have two international warm-up matches with the New Zealand national team. The U24 national football team will play two warm-up matches with the New Zealand U22 men's football team. The two national teams will improve their combat effectiveness through overseas training and warm-up matches. Moreover, the two national teams are expected to conduct some warm-up matches with some local club teams to improve their tactical training capabilities. After all, more games are conducive to improving the team's cohesion and tactical execution ability. At present, in the national football lineup led by Jankovic, two warm-up matches have been conducted in China. The national football team defeated the Meizhou Hakka team 1-0 with Lin Liangming's goal. In the warm-up match against the Shijiazhuang Kungfu Club team, Wu Lei, Sun Guowen and Lin Liangming scored goals to achieve a 4-0 score. Obviously Lin Liangming in the 97 age group performed very well. Lin Liangming is expected to help the U24 national football team compete in the Asian Games. Sun Guowen, a player in the 93-year-old group who joined the national team, performed outstandingly in both midfield and frontcourt. And his age is younger than the midfielder Wu Xi. Sun Guowen is also expected to join the U24 national football team to help the Asian Games. The men's national football team and the U24 national football team went to New Zealand for overseas training, which will improve the strength of the Chinese men's football team and promote the process of rejuvenating the lineup. What do you think of the U24 national football team and the men's national football team going to New Zealand for overseas training? Please leave your views in the comments section below.

