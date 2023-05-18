THE TWO PGA CHAMPIONSHIPS THAT LIGHTEN DAVE STOCKTON’S TEN YEARS OF GREAT CAREER – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

It doesn’t happen often, when talking about great champions of the past, that someone remembers to mention Dave Stockton’s name. And it’s a gross mistake, because we’re still talking about a golfer who signed important pages throughout the decade from 1967 to 1976nothing but the dates of the first and last of the ten successes obtained on PGA Tour, with the icing on the cake of two victories in Major tournaments. Just enough, in fact, to elect him among the immortals of golf.

In fact, this Californian boy from San Bernardino, where he was born on November 2, 1941, from a young age, in addition to his ability in the short game, shows excellent skills on the greens, to the point of being considered one of the best putters everand if in 1964 he entered the world of professionals, that’s what on May 21, 1967 he triumphed as a novice al Colonial National Invitation beating Charles Coody by two strokes, starting that ten-year parable that will see him among the most punctual in delivering a winning score.

Stockton, in fact, in 1968 he put it on the bulletin board Cleveland Open Invitational (two hits on Bob Dickson) e Greater Milwaukee Open (four shots on Sam Sneed), then, on August 16, 1970, place an acute first at the PGA Championship. Tournament to which he shows up with good credentials, given that in the six previous Major events he has participated in he has never missed the cutobtaining a ninth place at the 1968 US Open and a fifth place at the Masters played in Augusta in April.

Al Southern Hills Country Club di Tulsain Oklahoma, Raymond Floyd defends the title conquered twelve months earlier by beating Gary Player by one stroke, and if it’s Johnny Miller and the great Jack Nicklaus who lead the first round by both signing a card of 68 shots, Stockton chases with 2 shots latepaired with Sam Sneed and that Arnold Palmer who dreams of victory in the only Grand Slam he has ever managed to win, and then leap to the lead together with Larry Hinson by virtue of a second lap still in 70 strokes. Saturday is played with a fiery temperature, even 38 degrees (!!!), but it is certainly not the great heat that hinders Dave, who closes in 66 shots and in the evening, after 58 holes, boasts a 3-shot advantage over Floydauthor of a round in 65 hits, and 5 on Palmer. Arnold becomes the most dangerous challenger in the last lap, finally adding 281 shots tied with Bob Murphy which goes into clubhouse as co-leader of the tournament with a Sunday card of 66 hits, before that Stockton, author of an eagle on the 7th hole followed by a double bogey on the 8th and a bogey on the 13th, manages to keep his nerve in the final holes, for a final score of 279 strokes, enough to contain the return of the two rivals and cheer for the first title in a Major tournament.

Between 1971 and 1974 Stockton won five more victories on the PGA Tourto whom adds, in 1971, a success in the Ryder Cup, a team competition that will see him triumph again in 1977 and 1991 as captain, also obtaining a second place in the Masters in 1974, defeated by Gary Player in a last lap to which he had presented himself as leader of the standings with a lead over the South African champion. Dave will still be second at the 1978 US Open, when just one shot will separate him from Andy Northbut his parable of winning golfer came to an end two years earlier when, curiously still between 12 and 16 August 1976, at Congressional Country Club di Bethesdanel Maryland, for the second time he breaks the bank at the PGA Championship.

This time it is the great Jack Nicklaus who is up for grabs for the title obtained the previous year by overcoming Bruce Crampton, but if Tom Weiskopf, 65 strokes, Gil Morgan, 134 strokes, and Charles Coody, 207 strokes, command the first days, all The last lap, postponed to Monday due to adverse weather conditions that pour cats and dogs on the field, takes place the great comeback of Stockton. Who, after signing three cards of 70+72+69 hits, sees those who precede him do significantly worse than him, including the usual Raymond Floyd and Don January who close in 282 overall hits, and with a last putt (and could it be otherwise?) from four and a half meters, he delivers a score of 70 shots, which means 1 shot less than the two pursuers to avoid the dangerous queue of a play-off.

Game over, Dave Stockton makes 10, including 2 Majors, and I think it’s really enough for him to be talked about a little more often.