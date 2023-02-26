Original title: The two teams scored 351 points, the Kings beat the Clippers away

In a regular season game held here on the 24th, the away game Sacramento Kings defeated the home team Los Angeles Clippers 176:175 after two overtimes.

On February 24, Clippers player Terrence Mann (left) and Kings player Dearon Fox scrambled in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Zhao Hanrong)

The Kings played very hard in this game. The star Sabonis suffered from fouls early, and it was all supported by another star Fox and the main substitute Monk. The home team, the Clippers, had an advantage from the beginning and felt hot. They led their opponents by as many as 11 points when it was only 2 minutes and 46 seconds before the end of regular time. Unexpectedly, the situation changed suddenly after that, the Clippers made consecutive mistakes and easily sent points. The Kings stubbornly tied the score at 153 with 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and finally won by 1 point in the second overtime.

The Kings set a scoring record in team history in this game. What’s more worth mentioning is that the two teams scored a total of 351 points in this game, which is the second-highest total score in a single game in the history of the NBA. The record for the highest scoring total was set on December 13, 1983, when the Detroit Pistons beat the Denver Nuggets 186-184 in a three-overtime game.

Not only that, the Kings and Clippers made a total of 44 three-pointers in this game, which also created the record for the most three-pointers in a single game in the history of the NBA. The previous record was set by the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans on January 16, 2019. The two teams hit a total of 43 three-pointers. (Reporter Huang Heng)