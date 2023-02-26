Home Sports The two teams scored 351 points, the Kings beat the Clippers away_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net
Sports

The two teams scored 351 points, the Kings beat the Clippers away_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

by admin
The two teams scored 351 points, the Kings beat the Clippers away_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

　　Original title: The two teams scored 351 points, the Kings beat the Clippers away

In a regular season game held here on the 24th, the away game Sacramento Kings defeated the home team Los Angeles Clippers 176:175 after two overtimes.

　　On February 24, Clippers player Terrence Mann (left) and Kings player Dearon Fox scrambled in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Zhao Hanrong)

The Kings played very hard in this game. The star Sabonis suffered from fouls early, and it was all supported by another star Fox and the main substitute Monk. The home team, the Clippers, had an advantage from the beginning and felt hot. They led their opponents by as many as 11 points when it was only 2 minutes and 46 seconds before the end of regular time. Unexpectedly, the situation changed suddenly after that, the Clippers made consecutive mistakes and easily sent points. The Kings stubbornly tied the score at 153 with 2 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and finally won by 1 point in the second overtime.

The Kings set a scoring record in team history in this game. What’s more worth mentioning is that the two teams scored a total of 351 points in this game, which is the second-highest total score in a single game in the history of the NBA. The record for the highest scoring total was set on December 13, 1983, when the Detroit Pistons beat the Denver Nuggets 186-184 in a three-overtime game.

Not only that, the Kings and Clippers made a total of 44 three-pointers in this game, which also created the record for the most three-pointers in a single game in the history of the NBA. The previous record was set by the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans on January 16, 2019. The two teams hit a total of 43 three-pointers. (Reporter Huang Heng)

You may also like

At the end of the Dragon Star War...

Premier League title race: Manchester City ‘send message’...

Serie A: Empoli-Napoli 0-2, the Azzurri +18 points...

Bellator 291: Ukraine’s Yaroslav Amosov outclasses Logan Storley...

Bandecchi (Ternana), the president spits at the fans....

Winter sports and wellness in Trentino, between Spa...

Jalen Hood-Schifino makes the difference as Indiana upsets...

IBSA Next Gen Cup 2022/23, the recap of...

What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions:...

Lecce-Sassuolo 0-1: video, goals and highlights

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy