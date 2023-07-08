Home » The Tyrrhenian Sea | Is Livorno hoping for a repechage in A2?
The Tyrrhenian Sea | Is Livorno hoping for a repechage in A2?

The Tyrrhenian Sea | Is Livorno hoping for a repechage in A2?

The renunciation of Pallacanestro Trapani to play in Serie A2 – the newly established Trapani Sharks will play with the sporting title of Stella Azzurra Roma – has opened the repechage theme in the cadet championship. To take stock of the situation is Il Tirreno on newsstands today: the first entitled is Orzinuovi, who however is described by the newspaper as “doubtful” about accepting any repechage proposal (also for a formula that will provide for six relegations next year), while Rieti – the other finalist in the Serie B Final Four – took over the sporting title from Mantua.

In the event of Orzinuovi’s renunciation, therefore, a possibility could open up for Libertas Livorno, which would be the first to be entitled to it if it were to decide to start from the B teams (and not from the relegated from A2).

