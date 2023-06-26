Home » The U 21 is the next crisis area of ​​the DFB
Sports

The U 21 is the next crisis area of ​​the DFB

by admin
Is that how he imagined the job to be? Now Rudi Völler also has to explain the failure of the U-21 national team. Image: picture alliance / GES/Markus Gilliar

The day after the U21s could have lost their chances for the knockout round, DFB director Rudi Völler talks about the problems of German football. And looks to the future with confidence.

Rudi Völler certainly had a different idea of ​​his job as sports director of the German Football Association (DFB) when he allowed himself to be persuaded to do this job after the World Cup in Qatar. The plan was to quickly overcome the anger of the unsuccessful tournament and to spark enthusiasm for the European Championships next year, which, as is well known, will take place in Germany.

In reality, however, Völler is now confronted with a series of different and quite complex problems: Little is going on in the senior national team, and a coaching debate is not only being held on the boulevard. And now the U21s, which have been so successful in recent years, are opening up as a new area of ​​crisis.

