At 12:00 noon on October 5th, Beijing time, the Chinese national team will usher in the first match of Group G of the U17 Asian Cup qualifiers against Cambodia. At the pre-match press conference held on the 4th, the team’s coach Yang Chen made it clear: “We will work hard to win the first place in the group.”

Like the national youth team, the national youth team has not participated in any international competitions in the past two years. When in China, the team chose Yuxi, Yunnan for physical reserves. Afterwards, the national youth team went to Sydney to prepare for the battle, and had 4 warm-up matches with the local youth team, with a record of 1 win, 1 draw and 2 losses. On October 2, the team officially entered Shepparton, where the game is located, to make the final sprint for the game.

In this game, the national junior team was divided into a group with the host Australia team, Cambodia team and Northern Mariana Islands team. According to official regulations, the top teams in the 10 groups and the 6 second-place teams with the best results will advance to the Asian Junior Championships. Due to the withdrawal of East Timor, there are only 3 teams left in Group H. Therefore, the scores of teams from other groups and the last team in the group will not count towards the points. Originally in the same group as the Northern Mariana Islands team, the junior national team could strive for more goal difference, but this sudden situation directly increased the difficulty of the team qualifying.

But no matter what, for the junior national team, their goal is to advance. In this regard, coach Yang Chen said before the game: “Our goal is to qualify first in the group. To this end, we have made careful preparations and targeted deployments for each game, hoping to present a wonderful game to the fans.”

In the eyes of the outside world, the Cambodian team is a veritable underdog, but in fact this team still has certain characteristics. Under the leadership of the Japanese coach, the team defeated Australia 4-2 in August this year. For the national junior team, facing Cambodia in the first round is a must-win game.

