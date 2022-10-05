Home Sports The U17 Asian Cup qualifiers kicked off on the 5th. The goal of the national team is to advance_Competition_Cambodia Team_On
Sports

The U17 Asian Cup qualifiers kicked off on the 5th. The goal of the national team is to advance_Competition_Cambodia Team_On

by admin
The U17 Asian Cup qualifiers kicked off on the 5th. The goal of the national team is to advance_Competition_Cambodia Team_On

Original title: U17 Asian Cup qualifiers kicked off on the 5th, the goal of the national junior team is to advance

Beijing News Sports | Reporter Li Li

At 12:00 noon on October 5th, Beijing time, the Chinese national team will usher in the first match of Group G of the U17 Asian Cup qualifiers against Cambodia. At the pre-match press conference held on the 4th, the team’s coach Yang Chen made it clear: “We will work hard to win the first place in the group.”

Like the national youth team, the national youth team has not participated in any international competitions in the past two years. When in China, the team chose Yuxi, Yunnan for physical reserves. Afterwards, the national youth team went to Sydney to prepare for the battle, and had 4 warm-up matches with the local youth team, with a record of 1 win, 1 draw and 2 losses. On October 2, the team officially entered Shepparton, where the game is located, to make the final sprint for the game.

In this game, the national junior team was divided into a group with the host Australia team, Cambodia team and Northern Mariana Islands team. According to official regulations, the top teams in the 10 groups and the 6 second-place teams with the best results will advance to the Asian Junior Championships. Due to the withdrawal of East Timor, there are only 3 teams left in Group H. Therefore, the scores of teams from other groups and the last team in the group will not count towards the points. Originally in the same group as the Northern Mariana Islands team, the junior national team could strive for more goal difference, but this sudden situation directly increased the difficulty of the team qualifying.

See also  No revenge!Guoan League 6 rounds unbeaten tied with the longest unbeatable record in team history_Zhang Yuning_Game_Guangzhou

But no matter what, for the junior national team, their goal is to advance. In this regard, coach Yang Chen said before the game: “Our goal is to qualify first in the group. To this end, we have made careful preparations and targeted deployments for each game, hoping to present a wonderful game to the fans.”

In the eyes of the outside world, the Cambodian team is a veritable underdog, but in fact this team still has certain characteristics. Under the leadership of the Japanese coach, the team defeated Australia 4-2 in August this year. For the national junior team, facing Cambodia in the first round is a must-win game.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

You may also like

UEFA Champions League: Bayern beat Liverpool with five...

Divorce Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen? The two...

Champions League: the results of the third day

World Table Tennis Championships | Chinese men’s and...

Capotondi: “Happy to be a mother, but Anna...

Champions, Ajax-Napoli 1-6: brace from Raspadori, Di Lorenzo,...

Inter-Barcelona, ​​Calhanoglu’s goal relaunches Inzaghi: the match

Shenhua double happiness, “champion coach” Tao Jin thanks...

Calhanoglu, Inter v Barcelona: “We fought for Inzaghi”

Lakers 5 news: Westbrook replaced Turner Hield to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy