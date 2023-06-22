The U17 national football team against Saudi Arabia will have a last stand tonight_Match_Yang Chen_Australian Team

Original title: The U17 national football team against Saudi Arabia will fight tonight

News from our newspaper (Reporter Li Li) At 6 o’clock tonight, Beijing time, the Chinese U17 men’s football team will usher in the final round of the Asian Cup group match against the Saudi team. With 1 draw and 1 loss in the first two games of the group stage, if the U17 national football team can win this game, there is still a possibility of qualifying. In this case, the whole team is ready for a last stand. “We will go all out to play well against the Saudi team and strive for the right to qualify.” Team coach Yang Chen said.

In the U17 Asian Cup held in Thailand this time, the U17 national football team in Group C drew 1-1 with Tajikistan in the first match, and lost 3-5 to Australia in the second match. But in this game, from falling behind 1 to 4 in the first half to chasing two goals in the second half, it once made the Australian team quite embarrassed. The performance of the U17 national football team in the first half was completely different. In Yang Chen’s view, despite losing the game in the end, the team played energetically and played their own things in the second half. The three lines remained compact and solved the problems that occurred in the first half. He also admitted that young players have a lot of psychological pressure when dealing with this kind of scene, and the team still has a lot to sum up and improve.

After two rounds of the group stage, the U17 national football team had 1 draw, 1 loss and only 1 point, but they were not eliminated early, and there is still a possibility of promotion.In this regard, Yang Chen said: “Saudi Arabia’s players have very strong personal abilities, and their style of play is relatively delicate. They are difficult opponents. But in this game, winning is the goal of every team. Only winning Only then can we qualify, and we will be prepared to face difficulties.” Return to Sohu, see more

