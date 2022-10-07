Original title: The 11-goal victory of the U17 national football team has locked the top two main players in the group to rest for the decisive battle in Australia

On the afternoon of October 7th, local time, at noon on October 7th, Beijing time, in the second round of Group G of the 20th U17 Asian Cup qualifiers, the 2006-age Chinese U17 team beat the North with a score of 11-0. The Mariana Islands team won two consecutive victories, thus locking in the top two positions in the group one round ahead of schedule. Whether they can qualify or even qualify as the top of the group depends on the result of the final round with the Australian team.

Due to the high probability that the record against the opponent will not be counted in the ranking basis of the second team in this group and the second team in other groups, in this game, many main players of the U17 national football team were given the opportunity to rest, which will be two days later. The “decisive battle” with the Australian team is accumulating. In addition, the U17 national football team was still full of firepower in this game, and did not concede a goal, and also avoided exposing its technical and tactical characteristics too much in front of the main competitors. Therefore, for the U17 national football team, this game is an important “warm-up” with extremely high cost performance.

In the first round of competition, the Chinese U17 team defeated the Cambodian team 9-0, thus laying a solid foundation for the qualifying and group top competition. Affected by the temporary withdrawal of East Timor, only 3 teams in Group H participated. When comparing the 2nd team in each group, it was compared with the 4th and 5th teams in the same group (5 teams in each group from A to D). team) is not included in the comparison basis. Since the Northern Mariana Islands team is recognized as the weakest team in Group G, they also lost to Australia with a huge score of 0-23 in the first round, so the second team in Group G has a better record than this team. Probability does not count towards the 2nd-placed team in each group (unless Cambodia is the bottom of the group). From this perspective, the current round of the U17 national football team and this team is actually a warm-up match before the final round with the Australian team.

It is precisely because of the above reasons that the U17 national football coach Yang Chen changed the starting lineup significantly in the game on the 7th. Among the 11 starting players in the first round, including Captain Liming, who was elected the best player in the last round, Cui Taixu, the attacker, and Wang Yudong, who performed a "hat trick", 7 people are sitting on the bench in this round. However, in the face of such a big-footed opponent who can't play half-time, the U17 national football team with substitute players as the starting team still shows absolute strength. In the 13th minute, Huang Kaijun, who started two consecutive rounds, opened the scoring for the U17 national football team. Nine minutes later, Zhang Junjie, who opened the scoring in the last round, scored in front of the net. Liu Chengyu scored with a shovel shot in the 30th minute. 1 minute later, Zhang Junjie scored twice. In the 34th minute, Mei Shuaijun took a penalty kick and scored the fifth goal of the U17 national football team. In the 38th minute, after Wang Haobin's "one-stop" pass, he ejected from the outside of his instep and scored. In the 42nd minute, Liu Chengyu scored twice with an assist from Wang Haobin. In the second half, the U17 national football team adjusted the lineup. Attacker Wang Yudong, who shined in the last round, came off the bench and used his personal ability to score the team's 8th goal in the 60th minute. In the 71st minute, he calmly scored again and scored twice. In the 80th minute, Wang Yudong swayed his legs in place and scored his third goal of the game with a world wave, thus putting the team in double figures. At the last moment of the game, Wang Yudong staged the "Big Four". He has scored 7 goals in the two games and is currently the team's most reliable top scorer. It has to be said that in this official game with an obvious "warm-up" nature, the U17 national football team was selected to achieve various game goals. In this way, most of the main players have been rested this round. Even if they come off the bench, they are still warming up for the important games that follow. Taking advantage of this opportunity, the bench players also showed considerable competitiveness. For example, Wang Haobin, who started as a right winger, is the most active player in the team's attacking line. This actually also provided coach Yang Chen's formation on the offensive end in the next round, providing more choices. In addition, although the number of goals scored by the team in this game is not as many as the goals scored by the Australian team in the first round, both the main players and the substitute players have strictly implemented the coaching staff's goal of "seeking high-quality offensive opportunities through patient cooperation". strategic thinking. More importantly, the team kept a clean sheet in this game, and no one received a yellow card, and the team was able to meet the final "decisive battle" with a complete lineup. It is worth noting that during the U17 national football game, the Australian team's coaching staff was also watching the game. However, the U17 national football team obviously had reservations in terms of technical and tactical arrangements in this game. Since the match between the Australian team and the Cambodian team will be held later in this round, Yang Chen and his opponents have been able to have a clearer grasp of the situation of the main team of the Australian team. Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Xiao XunReturn to Sohu, see more

