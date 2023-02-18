According to “Sports Weekly” Ma Dexing reported, the U17 national youth team won the first warm-up match, beating Zhuhai Zhongguan first team 2-1.

The U17 National Youth Team, which is preparing for the game in Zhuhai, played a warm-up match on the afternoon of February 17. The opponent was the first team (adult team) of Zhuhai 2030 Club, which signed up for the Chinese Champions League.

In this warm-up match, except for a few injured players who were doing physical rehabilitation training alone on the sidelines, the other players were divided into two and participated in the first half and the second half of the game respectively. In the 35th minute, center Liu Chengyu took the ball and took a shot. After being blocked by the opponent’s defender, he once again passed the defender and hit the goal, helping the national team lead 1-0. In the 64th minute, the Zhuhai team got a corner kick and the Zhuhai team scored with a header to make it 1-1. In the 75th minute, the national youth team completed a beautiful pass and cut cooperation in the middle, and Mei Shuaijun, who inserted in the back, received a through pass from his teammate and scored. In the end, the national youth team beat the opponent 2-1.

This is the first warm-up match of the national youth team during this training camp. Judging from the situation of the warm-up match, the national youth players obviously lack game experience, so they were quickly slowed down by the opponent and fell into more positions In battle. Previously, when the national youth team carried out teaching games or confrontation training, the rhythm and frequency of offensive and defensive transitions were obviously faster. Most of the threatening opportunities created in actual combat are the result of quick conversions. Therefore, for these national youth players, what is most needed next is to play more international games, accumulate experience, and learn to master their own rhythm in the game instead of being led by the nose by the opponent.

The U17 National Youth Team will continue to arrange warm-up matches, and then move to Sanshui to participate in the Zhonghe Cup Invitational Tournament.

(Action Superman)