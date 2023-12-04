The U19 finals of the China Youth Championship started in Yuxi

Shandong Luneng Taishan Football School Wins U19 China Youth Championship

The U19 group final of the China Youth Championship has concluded in Yuxi with Shandong Luneng Taishan Football School emerging as the champions. The final match took place on November 28, at the Yuxi Plateau Sports Center in Yunnan.

Shandong Luneng Taishan Football School, also known as the “Shandong Team”, took the lead early in the game with Tang Rui scoring the first goal in the 14th minute. This was followed by another goal by Lu Junwei, giving them a 2-0 lead. Zhejiang Professional Football Club, referred to as the “Zhejiang Team”, managed to score a goal, but Shandong Team secured their win with another goal from Wang Haobin, ending the game with a score of 3-1.

Among the spectators, Feng Yuming, a long-time football fan, expressed excitement over the match, noting the skill and passion displayed by both teams. Another fan, Zhang Jianjia, who joined the match in the second half due to work, was impressed by the crowd’s enthusiasm and support for the young players.

After the game, the Shandong Team celebrated their victory around the championship trophy, with player He Kanghua expressing his excitement to have played in Yunnan and his determination to perform at the highest level.

The match showcased the skills and passion of young footballers, leaving a lasting impact on the spectators and fans in attendance, showing the enduring love for football in Yuxi.

