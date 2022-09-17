Original title: The U19 National Youth came off the bench to play 1-2 Uzbekistan’s main force won the final round of the break and died in the final round. The biggest opponent

In the fourth round of the U20 Asian Cup qualifiers in the early morning of the 17th, Beijing time, the 2003 Chinese U19 National Youth Team lost 1-2 to the Uzbekistan U19 team with one more player. Since the opponent will not participate in the qualifying competition as the host team in the final stage of the U20 Asian Cup next year, this game is actually a warm-up match for the U19 national youth. Being able to get such a good warm-up opportunity before the final round of qualifying with the Saudi U19 team is a real reward for the U19 national youth team.

Before this round, the Chinese U19 team once topped Group A of the Asian Cup qualifiers with its winning streak against Myanmar and the Maldives. One of the important reasons for this is that as the host team of the U20 Asian Cup finals next year, Uzbekistan’s record in the qualifiers is not included in the qualifying basis. In other words, the matches between the other 4 teams in the same group and them are all warm-up matches.

The Uzbekistan team that appeared in front of the Chinese U19 team is not the main force of the team, but a young team dominated by players of the 2004 age group. Its “first team” is currently participating in the four-nation tournament in Uruguay. But even if they “play big with small”, the Uzbekistan team still showed a good level of competition in this event. They beat the Maldives 7-0 and the Saudi team 2-1 successively.

Therefore, it is very valuable for the Chinese team to warm up with such an opponent before competing with the Saudi team for the top spot in the group. Like the previous game, the Uzbekistan team entered the state quickly, and Akbar took the lead for the team in just 7 minutes of the opening. 10 minutes later, Abdullah Adili used the counterattack to equalize the U19 National Youth. In the 23rd minute, Utamurodov took the lead again for the Uzbekistan team.

In the 42nd minute, Uzbekistan’s U19 team Laboev rudely shoveled behind the back and was expelled by the referee with a red card. However, the Chinese U19 team did not tie the game with one more player than the opponent in the whole second half, and the score of 1-2 remained until the end. From the perspective of the game scene, it is the Uzbekistan team that masters the initiative or the advantage of possession of the ball. What is good for the U19 National Youth is that, except for Fan Chao and Baihelamu who came on the bench at the last minute of the game, most of the main players have been rested, which has created the conditions for the main lineup to fight the key battle against the Saudi U19 team. .

Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Xiao Xun





