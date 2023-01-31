Original title: The U20 national football team lost 1 to 2 to Syria and is about to go to Croatia to start a new training

Beijing News Sports | Reporter Li Li

On the evening of January 28th, Beijing time, the Chinese U20 men’s football team played the second warm-up match with the Syrian U20 team in Dubai, UAE. The result was a 1-2 loss to the opponent. At the same time, with the end of the game, the U20 national football training in Dubai has also come to an end. The team will leave for Croatia on February 2 to start the second phase of overseas training.

On January 16, the U20 national football team set off to Dubai, UAE for overseas training. Before this game, they had played 4 warm-up matches with the UAE U20, Oman U20 and Syria U20 teams, and achieved a record of 1 win, 2 draws and 1 loss. arrived. At that time, Hu Hetao’s goal helped the U20 national football team beat the opponent 1-0.

On January 28, the two sides fought again. The Syrian U20 team took the lead in breaking the deadlock in this campaign. Baihramu seized a free kick in the second half to equalize the score. The score of 1 to 1 failed to be maintained until the end, and the opponent’s subsequent counterattack score made the U20 country lose 1 to 2.

In this way, the U20 national football team ended all the warm-up matches during the training period in Dubai with 1 win, 2 draws and 2 losses. In terms of performance, it is not ideal. But considering the strength of the opponent, this report card can be counted. After all, Oman and Syria have already advanced to the U20 Asian Cup.

In addition, more importantly, the U20 national football team has comprehensively examined the players’ abilities through these warm-up matches. Coach Antonio sent “different lineups to play in the first and second halves” in all five games, giving more players opportunities to exercise and show themselves.

According to the itinerary, the team will depart from Dubai on February 2nd to Croatia to start a new phase of 3-week training. It is understood that during the training period in Croatia, the U20 national football team will have no less than 10 warm-up matches to prepare for the U20 Asian Cup to be held in Uzbekistan in March.

