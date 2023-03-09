Original title: U20 national football may beat Kyrgyzstan to advance to Japan and Saudi Arabia, which will affect the national football qualification

On the evening of March 9th, Beijing time, the Chinese U20 men’s football team is about to usher in the third round of the current U20 Asian Cup in the group stage. The opponent is the Kyrgyzstan team. Prior to this, the Chinese U20 men’s football team had achieved one win and one loss. They lost to Japan 1-2 and Saudi Arabia 2-0. It is worth noting that the Japanese team and the Saudi team also achieved one win and one loss in the first two rounds. Next, the Chinese team faced the weakest Kyrgyzstan team in the group. Whether the Chinese team can advance, in addition to defeating the Kyrgyzstan team, is also related to the results of another match between the Japanese team and the Saudi team.

First of all, Saudi Arabia’s current goal difference is negative by one goal. The goal difference of the Chinese team is one goal. If the Chinese team loses in the next game against Kyrgyzstan, then the Saudi team must also lose to the Japanese team, and if the Chinese team loses one goal less than the Saudi team, we are still expected to advance to the second place in the group.

And if the Chinese team draws with the Kyrgyzstan team, then the Saudi team must win the game against the Japanese team or the Saudi team will lose. Only in this way can the Chinese team advance to the group. And if the Chinese team beats the Kyrgyzstan team, then the Chinese team will take more initiative. The Saudi team must also beat the Japanese team. And in terms of goal difference, you must score two more goals than the Chinese team in the last round of the game to hope to eliminate the Chinese team. Therefore, there is a high probability that the Chinese team will advance in the final round.

Kyrgyzstan is the weakest team in the group. They lost to Saudi Arabia in the first round. In the second round, they lost 0-3 to the Japanese team. On the whole, the possibility of the Kyrgyz team losing to the Chinese team is very high. Moreover, the U20 national football team has done a very good tactical formation under the leadership of Antonio. Our pre-match preparations were also very effective. Including the warm-up matches with the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Syria and other teams in West Asia, they all practiced the tactical lineup very well. Our performance in the first two rounds of the world preliminaries against Japan and Saudi Arabia was not weak. We have no problem winning the third round. However, it is worth noting that the Chinese team is expected to advance as the top of the group. Because the Japanese team has won two consecutive victories in this U20 Asian Cup. If the Japanese team loses in the third round and the Chinese team wins in the third round. And if we get more goal difference on the Kyrgyzstan team, we still hope to advance as the first in the group. In this case, the Chinese team will have more initiative in entering the knockout round.

Now there are two things that are very beneficial to the U20 national football team. The first is that players like Eiffeldin in the team are very cohesive, high-spirited and performed well after winning against Saudi Arabia. And we further practiced the tactical lineup by playing against two strong teams in the group stage. Our strength has been significantly improved. The second favorable factor is that we will face Kyrgyzstan, the weakest team in the group. On the other hand, the two teams of Saudi Arabia and Japan are strong teams in themselves. And they met in the final round of the group stage, I am afraid that neither team is likely to win with a big lead. In this way, as long as the Chinese team defeats the Kyrgyzstan team, the probability of advancing to the group is very high. There is even hope to try to advance to the top of the group.

What do you think of the U20 national football team's upcoming match against Kyrgyzstan in the final round of this U20 Asian Cup? Please leave your views in the comments section below.

