After a lapse of 9 years, the Chinese team broke through the U20 Men’s Football Asian Cup group stage and ushered in the quarter-finals tomorrow

The U20 national football team wants to win South Korea’s defensive counterattack is the only answer

U20 national football head coach Antonio led this group of young people to break through the U20 men’s football Asian Cup group stage again after 9 years, which made many Chinese feel happy and excited. After all, this is an achievement that has been unattainable for many years. After the breakthrough, the outside world naturally expects the team to go further and return to the World Youth Championship after 18 years. At present, there is only one game left for the team to achieve this goal, and that is the South Korean team. If they win Tai Chi Tiger in the next quarter-finals, then the boys of the Chinese team will successfully appear in the World Youth Championship in Indonesia in May. Can they win? How do you get promoted?

The head coach’s tactics are very unified

The players performed well

Anyone who has watched the group stage of this Asian Cup is very clear. In fact, this Chinese team is not superior in terms of strength. It even did not take the initiative on the scene during most of the game time. Then why did the team Can they finally advance to the knockout round with the second place in the group?

Some voices said that this may be a bonus of luck. But in the football field, strength is more relied on, and luck cannot be said to be absent, but the proportion of it is obviously small. The Chinese team’s ability to qualify from the group this time is due to Antonio’s tactical positioning for this team, that is, to play defensive counterattacks. It was very unified, just playing like this, just playing like this, and the players executed it well, so they got a pretty good result.

Several Xinjiang players

eye-catching

Looking back at the lineup of this U20 men’s football team, there are several young people from Xinjiang who are impressive. Their fairly good and stable performance is an important guarantee for the team to have such a performance in this group stage. Coach Antonio’s trust and use of them gave these young people the opportunity to compete in high-level intercontinental competitions.

Especially the young Effilding, a striker who had performed well in the Guangzhou team, became the captain of the Chinese team this time. The key to good grades.

Adhere to defensive counterattack tactics

Chance to beat South Korea

After qualifying from the group stage, there are opportunities and even more challenges before the Chinese team. According to the relevant competition regulations of the U20 Asian Cup, the top 4 teams of this tournament will advance to the main match of the U20 World Cup (World Youth Championship) held in Indonesia from May to June this year. Defeated the South Korean team in the quarter-finals and will return to the World Youth Championship after 18 years. So can Antonio’s team do it? At least for now, there is a chance. Of course, the premise is that the existing defensive counterattack tactics must continue to be unwavering.

Compared with those opponents that the U20 men’s football team encountered in the group stage, the South Korean team, one of the favorites to win the championship, is undoubtedly stronger. The team includes winger Kim Yong-hyuk who played for the Portimão team in the Portuguese League. The core of the field proved his ability in the group stage, especially Pei Junhao, who wore the No. 10 jersey, played very well. He also scored a wonderful lob in the team’s 2-0 victory over Jordan. impressive. Therefore, how to limit the opponent’s attackers and wait for the opportunity to implement anti-reverse tactics that are good at is the key to whether the Chinese team can finally successfully advance.

Antonio under pressure said that the team’s current performance has exceeded outside expectations. He said: “Many people did not believe that we could enter the quarter-finals, but we did it. We performed very well.” Indeed, the breakthrough achieved by these players is enough to make their “teachers” feel envious, after all The last time they qualified from the group stage dates back to 9 years ago. And if the Koreans can be kept out of the top four in the end, these young men under Antonio’s rule will surely be able to write their names in the history of Chinese football.

According to the arrangement, at 18:00 Beijing time on March 12 (this Sunday), the Chinese team will face the South Korean team in the quarter-finals. Looking forward to Antonio, the Spanish coach who can implement the defensive counterattack so thoroughly, can lead the Chinese team to go further.

Text/Reporter Zhang Kunlong

