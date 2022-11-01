The U21 national youth returned from Croatia’s training and returned to Zhejiang, the second teenager is expected to test the results of the training camp at home

Hangzhou Daily News Last Saturday, China‘s 2001 U21 National Youth Team ended an 84-day training camp in Croatia and set off from Zagreb to return to China. After being quarantined in Haikou in accordance with epidemic prevention regulations, the players will be disbanded on the spot and return to their respective clubs. In this training camp, two players of the Zhejiang team, Gao Tianyu and Zheng Xuejian, both performed well. For the team, their return will greatly alleviate the shortage of personnel caused by the recent large-scale injuries.

This training camp in Croatia is mainly to prepare for the 6th U23 Asian Cup in 2024 and the Asian qualifiers of the men’s football team for the Paris Olympics. During the 84 days of training, the team played a total of 26 games, basically a rhythm of 1 game every 3 to 4 days. The object of the competition is mainly the teams of the Croatian second-tier league, during which three games against the first-tier league teams are also arranged. The team’s total score is 9 wins, 3 draws and 14 losses, scoring 29 goals and conceding 42 goals. The coaching staff did not set a fixed main force or substitute for the players. Based on the principle of equal treatment, as many players as possible were allowed to play, and there were no restrictions on substitutions in multiple games.

Under such circumstances, Gao Tianyu and Zheng Xuejian got more chances to play with their outstanding performance. According to statistics, Gao Tianyu, Ruan Qilong, and Liu Wenhao are the three players with the most starting appearances, both 14 times. Followed by Liu Junxian on the striker and Zhu Yue, who played right back, both played 13 times. Zheng Xuejian and other 5 players started 12 times.

In terms of total appearances, no player played all 26 games. The two players with the most appearances were Chen Rong and Zhu Qiwen, both with 24 games. Gao Tianyu played 22 games, Zheng Xuejian played 20 games, and the cumulative playing time exceeded 1,000 minutes. The two also scored goals respectively.

For the performance of the two, the U21 National Youth coach Cheng Yaodong also expressed his approval. In particular, Gao Tianyu, as the player who has played the most time in the midfield this season, his role on the wing is obvious. Whether as a full-back or a full-back, he can implement the coach’s tactical intentions well, and his offense and defense are balanced and comprehensive, which is also due to the ample opportunities to play in the club.

Although Zheng Xuejian has yet to get a chance to play in the Chinese Super League this season due to injuries and his position, his performance during this training camp was also good enough, especially in the midfielder’s overall view and control ability, and he came off the bench many times. Playing on the field helps the team stabilize the situation on the field, which reflects the maturity of the captain of the national brand of this age group. I believe that after returning to the team, he will also have the opportunity to show his ability in the Chinese Super League.

When it comes to this training camp, the biggest feeling of the two is that they have benefited a lot. Especially in the case of fast-paced offense and defense transitions and strong confrontations, how to complete your own technical actions and then play your own tactics. “There may also be physical contact in the domestic arena, but the intensity is completely different, and the level of rational use of the body in the confrontation also needs to be improved. Through this training, we felt a completely different situation, whether the team here is Teams in Super, A, or Tier 3 or Tier 4 have similar styles, and they all use their bodies. You also need to use different physical contact strategies and techniques according to different situations in the game. Although from the results , we still lose more and win less, but at least the team members dare to use their bodies to fight with their opponents. Not only do they fight more, they dare to fight, but their skills are also improved. You can only practice and learn this kind of fighting in the process of fighting. Skills.” Gao Tianyu said.

According to the relevant isolation policy, the two can get a chance to play as soon as possible before the Zhejiang team’s home game and the Cangzhou Lions’ Chinese Super League match on November 13. At that time, fans can also learn about the results of the two people’s overseas training with the national team this time through the game.