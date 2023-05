The International Cycling Union (UCI) has criticized the riders who used a helicopter to transport them from the summit finish of Friday’s 7th stage of the Giro d’Italia. Favorite Remco Evenepoel and at least some members of his Soudal-Quick Step team, including Jan Hirt, flew by helicopter from the Gran Sasso mountain. However, according to the DPA agency, the Giro organizers poorly organized the return of cyclists from a height of over 2,000 meters above sea level.

