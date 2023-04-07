A “Council of Wise men” which will allow football to renew itself, thanks to some of the figures who have made this sport special: this is how theUefa Football Board, a committee of experts whose objective is to discuss and exchange ideas directly related to the game. According to reports from the Spanish newspaper Brand, this is the first time such a high-level football advisory body has been created. The decision to establish a Board for the renewal of sport was taken following the meeting of UEFA Executive Committee in Lisbon on April 4th.
The choice of committee members was made on the basis of outstanding sporting achievements, such as important trophies won or record appearances for the national team, but also international reputation and respect. The first 22 figures who will represent the group, among countless titles, have won for example 30 Champions League. The so-called “Council of Wise Men” will focus on several key issues, including rules of the game and refereeing, the calendar, the UEFA competitions, the development of elite youth, tactics and player welfare. On 24 April, the inaugural meeting of theUefa Football Boardchaired by Zvonimir Boban (Head of Football Uefa and former Milan player), with the support of Robert Rosetti (President of the UEFA Referees Commission). Below is the full list of football legends, as well as confirmed board members:
- José Mourinho, 60, Roma coach;
- Charles Ancelotti63, coach of Real Madrid;
- Paul Maldini54 years old, AC Milan sports manager and legend of the Rossoneri club;
- Zinedine Zidane, 50, former coach of the Blancos and former player of Cannes, Bordeaux, Juve and Real;
- Fabio Capello76, former coach of Milan, Real Madrid, Rome, Juventus, England, Russia and Jiangsu Suning;
- Rafa Benítez, 63, former coach of Real Valladolid, Osasuna, Extremadura, Tenerife, Valencia, Liverpool, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Napoli, Real Madrid, Newcastle, Dalian Yifang and Everton;
- Javier Zanetti, 49, vice president of Inter, of which he was captain until his retirement;
- Luis Figo, 50, former player of Sporting, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Inter Milan;
- Philipp Lahm, 39, legendary icon of Bayern Munich. He also played for Stuttgart;
- Petr Cech, 40, former player of Blsany, Sparta Prague, Rennes, Chelsea and Arsenal;
- Rio Ferdinand, 44, former West Ham, Bournemouth, Leeds, Manchester United and Qpr player;
- Ronald Koeman, 60, coach of the Dutch national team;
- Michael Laudrup, 58, football coach and has played for Kb, Brøndby, Juventus, Lazio, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Vissel Kōbe and Ajax;
- Roberto Martinez, 49, Portugal coach;
- Gareth Southgate, 52, England coach, with whom he reached the final at Euro 2021;
- Predrag Mijatovic, 54, former player of Partizan, Real Madrid, Valencia, Fiorentina and Levante;
- Jurgen Klinsmann, 58, former coach of Germany and former player of Stuttgart, Inter, Munich, Tottenham, Bayern Munich, Sampdoria, OC Blue Star;
- Rudi Voller, 62, director of the German national team and former player of Kickers Offenbach, 1860 Munich, Werder Bremen, Rome, Olympique Marseille and Bayer Leverkusen;
- Juan Mata, 34, Galatasaray player, former Valencia, Chelsea and Manchester United;
- Robbie Keane, 42, ex Wolverhampton, Coventry, Inter, Leeds, Tottenham, Liverpool, Celtic, West Ham, LA Galaxy, Aston Villa, Atk player.
