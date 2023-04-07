A “Council of Wise men” which will allow football to renew itself, thanks to some of the figures who have made this sport special: this is how theUefa Football Board, a committee of experts whose objective is to discuss and exchange ideas directly related to the game. According to reports from the Spanish newspaper Brand, this is the first time such a high-level football advisory body has been created. The decision to establish a Board for the renewal of sport was taken following the meeting of UEFA Executive Committee in Lisbon on April 4th.

The choice of committee members was made on the basis of outstanding sporting achievements, such as important trophies won or record appearances for the national team, but also international reputation and respect. The first 22 figures who will represent the group, among countless titles, have won for example 30 Champions League. The so-called “Council of Wise Men” will focus on several key issues, including rules of the game and refereeing, the calendar, the UEFA competitions, the development of elite youth, tactics and player welfare. On 24 April, the inaugural meeting of theUefa Football Boardchaired by Zvonimir Boban (Head of Football Uefa and former Milan player), with the support of Robert Rosetti (President of the UEFA Referees Commission). Below is the full list of football legends, as well as confirmed board members: