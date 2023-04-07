Within a week Ukraine has released a Security Council plan explaining how the government in Kyiv would move if it managed to liberate the Crimean peninsula . Then he posted a photo on military intelligence channels with a very explicit caption: “Yalta, Crimea 2023”. He finally said that when the Ukrainian soldiers arrive at the gates of Crimea, negotiations can be opened with Russia . The latter statement was made by Andriy Sybiha, deputy head of Zelensky’s office, in an interview with the Financial Times. The adviser to the Ukrainian president said: “When we are at the administrative border with Crimea, we will be ready to open the diplomatic chapter.” And then he added: “This does not mean that we exclude the path of liberation of the Crimea” militarily.

As soon as the invasion started, Zelensky had proposed to Putin to consider some areas of Donbas and Crimea as part of a diplomatic solution to be resolved over a longer period of time. The Ukrainian president was the only one to do negotiation openingsma he stopped them after the discovery of the crimes committed by the Russian army in Bucha.

Zelensky and other men close to him have floated the possibility of launching an operation to retake the peninsula in five to seven months. they let it be known that the army is able to free her. Some allies of Kyiv have expressed doubts about the actual capabilities and above all about the effects that a campaign to free Crimea could have on Putin.

Ukraine is the one that moves better on the battlefield, it has shown that it can carry out extraordinary operations and it is the one who wins on the field who also commands diplomacy. Sybiha at the Financial Times hinted that once again it is Kyiv who is willing to talk and offers Putin the possibility of stopping. It is from a position of strength that Kyiv tells Russia and its allies: we see Crimea well, we can stop, but it doesn’t depend only on us. The Kyiv government has not commented on Sybiha’s words.