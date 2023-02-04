Loading player

Sporting events in Ukraine continue even during the war, but in order to play the matches, several teams have been forced to move to other cities in the country considered safer, or abroad. This is the case of Budivelnyk Kiev, a basketball club in the Ukrainian capital founded in 1945 which is training in Rome this season and is using the Veroli stadium, in the province of Frosinone, as a “home” playing field for the two European tournaments in which he is participating.

Budivelnyk’s top players and staff moved to Italy last September, while another part of the squad remained in Kyiv to play in the domestic league, which is continuing despite logistical and security problems caused by the Russian invasion. Stella Azzurra, a Roman basketball club that participates in the men’s and women’s Serie A2 championships and is known above all for its youth sector, has decided to make the Altero Felici Arena available to Ukrainians for training.

Thus in the Tor di Quinto structure, in the northern suburbs of Rome, Budivelnyk alternates on the field with the various teams of the Blue Star. The only facility that would be suitable for hosting basketball matches in Rome is the PalaTiziano, but it is still closed for renovations. So the players of the Ukrainian team have to travel by bus each time and travel an hour and a half to go and play in Veroli, where there is a recently renovated 3,500-seat arena with a capacity that can be expanded to 5,000 spectators. In recent years, the Roman basketball teams have also used the Veroli facility pending the reopening of the PalaTiziano, which has been unusable since 2018.

«Our foreign players don’t want to stay in Kiev because of the situation created by the war. So we decided to come to Rome. Our mission is not just to play, but to give positive emotions to the Ukrainian community that lives in Italy and in the rest of Europe» says Gediminas Navikauskas, the Lithuanian general manager of Budivelnyk, who has lived in Kiev for many years and now takes care of the management of the team.

«We want to show everyone that Ukraine is still active despite the Russian invasion. Sport and life can go on,” continues Navikauskas. «Our office is located in the center of Kiev. There are nine teams playing in the league and two of them have moved to Latvia. But some sports facilities in Kiev still work. Here in Rome our players stay between houses and hotels, we train at the Stella Azzurra field and we go to Veroli to play matches because there are no arenas available in the city. It seems a bit absurd, if you think that in Kiev there is a place where you can play even now».

Budivelnyk is currently involved in the FIBA ​​Europe Cup, the second most important competition after the Champions League among those organized by the international European basketball federation. After getting through the first round, qualifying in a group that also included Brindisi, Budivelnyk is challenging Karhu’s Finns, Hapoel Haifa’s Israelis and Patrioti Levice’s Slovaks in the second phase to access the quarter-finals. The Ukrainians also play Balkan League games in Veroli — a supranational competition reserved for some Eastern European teams — and participate in another tournament called the European North Basketball League, which is played on multiple courts in Northern Europe.

In the Ukrainian team there are several players of international level. The best known of them is the American Archie Goodwin, with a past in the Phoenix Suns in the NBA. Then there is Jerai Grant, nephew of Horace Grant, four-time NBA champion, and brother of Jerian, until last year at Olimpia Milano.

The Budivelnyk team also includes the American Alec Brown, the Canadian Johnny Berhanemeskel and the two Ukrainians Vyacheslav Bobrov and Bogdan Bliznyuk. «We have a young team reinforced by the Americans and we aim to qualify for the quarter-finals. As for our future, we don’t know what will happen next year. If it is not possible to return to Ukraine, the best solution would be to stay in Rome» says the general manager of the team.

On the occasion of the first match played at the Pala Coccia in Veroli on 19 October against Estonian side Kalev/Cramo, the players and staff were welcomed in the Town Hall by Mayor Simone Cretaro, who then followed all the matches in the stands. The largest public in Veroli was seen at the opening match and, in addition to the people of the town, there were several people from the Ukrainian community in the area in the grandstand. Some of them fled the war and went to live in reception facilities set up in the area. Budivelnyk’s matches have thus become an occasion to come together and symbolically support the country hit by the bombings. Entrance to the building is always free.

During the January 25 match against Hapoel Haifa, in addition to a small group of Israeli fans, there was a Moldovan lady in the stands who showed a billboard with the colors of the Ukrainian flag for the entire duration of the match. “I’m rooting for them, at the other matches I met many Ukrainian people and in this way I try to support them,” she said.

«We could have stayed in Kiev and been satisfied with only playing in the championship. In that case, however, we could not have traveled and told the European media that the war is going on but we are still alive. Even if the Europe Cup is not a top-level tournament, it is still important for us to be there» explains Maksym Gaiovyi, a young Ukrainian responsible for Budivelnyk’s media.

The team is always on the road and this complicates training plans, but some fans have followed Budivelnyk to various European cities. In addition to the matches in Veroli, it happened for example in Lithuania, and then in the Netherlands and in Israel. A particular climate has arisen in Haifa where even children sang chants against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The distance from Kiev is a problem that almost exclusively concerns the team’s staff, given that most of the players present in Rome come from other countries. “Eight of our staff are Ukrainians. Some families have followed us, for example my wife and daughter joined me in November and we will stay here together until May. Even the coach, Valeri Plekhanov, is Ukrainian and his wife comes to visit him from time to time» adds Gaiovyi.

Running the basketball business is a distraction and a source of pride. “We want to demonstrate that something can be done and we don’t necessarily have to remain closed inside apartments waiting for events,” says the media manager, who recounts having spent the first days of the war as a refugee with his wife in the cellars under his home, waiting to figure out what would happen.

After the fear of the first days everyone had to adapt to the new situation. “I spent last summer in Kiev. One night I was sleeping at home and at one point I heard the sound of a missile passing by. I looked out the window to understand what was happening, I wrote to my friends if they were fine, they said yes and I went back to sleep. I tell this episode because it represents an interesting psychological phenomenon that has arisen among us Ukrainians: we have understood that we must continue to live and adapt, without being alarmed by every single thing that happens,” says Gaiovy.

Officially, PrivatBank, the largest credit institution in Ukraine, is the owner of Budivelnyk. Also involved in the management of the team is Ihor Valerijovyc Kolomoisky, one of the richest men in the country, with a controversial history. Kolomoisky was in fact considered one of Zelensky’s biggest supporters, but following charges brought against him by the United States for an alleged money laundering ring, the Ukrainian president last summer signed a decree stripping him of his citizenship .

“He is not the president, but the main supporter of Budivelnyk” specify the leaders of the team. So far Kolomoisky has never moved to the field of the Blue Star or to the Veroli building. In the past, he was also the owner of the football club of his hometown, Dnipro. A period of his life was also spent in Geneva, Switzerland, where in 1999 one of his sons was born, Gregory, who is now part of the Budivelnyk team.

«I learned about Budivelnyk’s situation last summer thanks to a mutual friendship I have with the general manager Navikauskas. They asked us to come and train with us and we agreed to become their home. We have an agreement for this season, we support them on everything and we have also helped them find accommodation in Rome. Where there is to be paid of course they do it, we are facilitators for their tasks because they had no ties to the territory. Gregory Kolomoisky plays on the team, but I think his father has other things to think about: he manages a series of businesses in Ukraine and basketball is a pastime for him» says Germano D’Arcangeli, head of the youth sector and key manager for the Blue Star.

«We have decided to host the Ukrainians because in this way we have placed a high-level team at home, which we sometimes look at with envy and in other cases with affection. The students of our academy can observe them closely every day and learn from them» continues D’Arcangeli.

Budivelnyk had the option of going to train in Portugal or Latvia, where they would have had fewer problems than they face here. «There are logistical, bureaucratic, cultural difficulties connected to safety and the Italian legislation that applies to them. In addition, the fact that the PalaTiziano in Rome is closed is added. We were very well received in Veroli, where we played two years ago with the Stella Azzurra: the mayor, the bishop and the Ukrainian community present in the area came to the Pala Coccia to watch the games. They are all fantastic things, but this way you feel like a guest in your home» explains D’Arcangeli, who for next season hopes to be able to let the Blue Star and possibly also the Ukrainians play in Rome.

