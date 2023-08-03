The Ukrainian national team may play a home match in Prague, Tvrdík offered Eden for free

Due to the Russian attack on their territory, Ukrainians have to play home matches in asylum in other countries. Coach Serhij Rebrov’s men will welcome North Macedonia on Saturday, October 14 from 15:00, then three days later they will present themselves in Malta. The Ukrainians would like to prepare for the home game from Monday’s team meeting.

“The Ukrainian national team approached us with a request for the opportunity to play their October qualifying match in Eden. We know that we are not the only ones, we know that they have approached several interested parties, for example Slovan Bratislava. We presented them with Eden and the possibilities. Part of their request is the possibility of a week here to train, we are also able to offer them during the national team break. It is up to them to decide, I think it will be decided soon, in the next few days,” said Tvrdík.

“What I consider essential is that part of our offer is a free stay in Eden. We will provide them with all services and services in Eden, that is, we will comprehensively arrange their match. The rent for the Czech national team here in Eden is normally around two to two and a half million crowns. We also want to contribute in this way to help Ukraine,” added the head of Slavia.

The people of Prague will also support Ukraine in the upcoming opening match of the 3rd preliminary round of the Europa League against Dnipro next Thursday in Eden. “Together with Dnipro, we will focus on specific help to a medical facility in Dnepropetrovsk. So one of our charity projects will aim to help a medical facility in war-affected Ukraine,” Tvrdík said.