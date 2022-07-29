On July 22, 2022, elites and entrepreneurs from various industries were invited to gather at Beijing Hongxi Golf Course to participate in the establishment ceremony of the Tonino Lamborghini team and the 2022 Golf Invitational Tournament.





The event was sponsored by New Awakening Energy Drink Sales (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Huajun Media, Beijing Huabi Food Co., Ltd., Guizhou Longguoyan Wine Co., Ltd., Ubulau Craft Brewing, Beijing Europe and America Auchan Wine Industry, McLaren , Beidahuang, Cozy-time Cafe, U+space Golf Club, Fujin Rice, Sanxiang Sanagarwood, Jozhao Shengquan and many other companies sponsored and provided rich prizes for the event.





At the kick-off ceremony, Ming Zi, the captain of the Tonino Lamborghini team, announced the establishment of the team. “Golf” is transliterated from the Dutch word kolf, as it implies, symbolizing “a good life in green space and fresh oxygen” , is the sport that is closest to nature at present. The core spirit of the Tonino Lamborghini brand is “pure, extreme, uncompromising”, which is in line with the sports spirit of golf. The establishment of the team aims to better play sports spirit, Let the competitive spirit become a bridge of communication.





The atmosphere of the dinner was warm. Li Shanshan, executive director of product promotion of New Awakening Energy Drink Sales (Beijing) Co., Ltd., spoke on behalf of the brand and introduced the origin of the brand. Give full play to the role of the bridge and link of the team, and promote physical fitness through the new and refined lifestyle created by golf and the brand. At the same time, through the team platform, it will form the sharing of social resources among the players and interact with the players’ respective careers.





The speeches of Wang Yun, Channel Director of New Awakening Energy Drink Sales (Beijing) Co., Ltd., and Su Jinghua, General Manager of the KA Division of Huajun Media, the Best Strategic Partner Award, aroused the resonance and applause of the guests.





At the award ceremony, the host announced the final result of the competition. Zhou Gexiang, who was only 12 years old, was the overall champion with a score of 70, while Wang Changjiang and Liu Wenbing won the runner-up and third place respectively with a score of 74. There are also winners of various other awards. The players enhanced their friendship during the competition, and learned their skills, and the game was a complete success!









Quality comes from trust. New Awakening Co., Ltd. has conducted in-depth cooperation with Tonino Lamborghini Group in the strategic deployment of entering China‘s fast-moving consumer goods industry and reached a brand cooperation agreement. In March 2021, Tonino Lamborghini brand light luxury series of drinks will be launched in China, with the ultimate taste and standard, specially developed healthy drinks for Chinese consumers. Innovated and launched three unique light luxury energy drinks: Zero Sugar Red Can, High Energy Black Can and Peptide Energy White Can.





Prestige comes from choice. The Tonino Lamborghini brand has precisely targeted its audience to the social elite. The brand focuses on luxury goods and their lifestyles, and pursues excellent quality. It will soon launch light luxury alcoholic drinks and coffee drinks. I believe that in the near future, the Tonino Lamborghini light luxury drink series from the Italian Lamborghini family is bound to set off a new wave of energy in China!



