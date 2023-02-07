La Sportiva Ultra Raptor 2 is a robust trail model that offers impressive grip. The Ultra Raptor is a reference model if you want to equip yourself with shoes that can accompany you on the most technical and difficult trails. The grip is perfect and the sole sturdy.

From a technological point of view, we find an injected EVA foam. This has the specificity of being relatively versatile and perfectly absorbing shocks.

The various reinforcements are impressive. We note a robust stone guard that completely covers the front but also lateral reinforcements that go from the heel to the toes.

The model is announced at 378 grams in size 42 and has a 9mm drop. A very high weight even for a shoe that combines strength and comfort. On the other hand, the 9 mm drop is interesting, which will easily adapt to all runners or hikers.

The pair is priced at €169. A consistent price as the sole is of high quality and will resist perfectly to different terrains and this for many kilometers.

A couple of trails capable of accompanying you on rocky and technical paths

The Italian brand La Sportiva is known for the sturdiness and technicality of its products. We are obviously thinking of trail shoes but also of all equipment related to climbing or outdoor sports in general.

The strengths of this ultra raptor 2 model

Injected EVA foam:

EVA foam offers good shock absorption. It remains comfortable enough without stiffening the sole too much.

A weight of 378 grams and a drop of 9 mm:

The pair is sturdy and commanding, and at 378 grams, it’s definitely one of the heaviest shoes in trail running. However, the comfort is top notch!

Suola Frixion White:

As always with La Sportiva, the quality of the sole is impeccable. It will provide excellent grip on more technical terrain.

Our opinion on the La Sportiva Ultra Raptor 2 trail shoes

The models of the La Sportiva brand are often very specific and respond to a very specific request, namely running with a sturdy shoe. The Ultra Raptor is no exception to this rule.

However, it would be simplistic to think of this model as just a sturdy pair of trail shoes. The brand has worked a lot on heel stability with the Stabilizer insert. This plastic plate placed all around the heel prevents the ankle from moving.

The quality of the intermediate foam brings a big advantage to this model. We could expect a very solid and stiff shoe. This is of course partly the case, but the injected EVA sole remains relatively flexible. The forefoot also has a more flexible foam that gives very interesting sensations of comfort and cushioning.

Shoe intended for use on long and technical routes

The Frixion White sole promises unfailing grip on demanding trails. The Impact Brake System is combined with robust lugs for traction and powerful grip both uphill and downhill.

The Frixion White range is cited by La Sportiva as offering “a non-marking, highly durable super adherent compound”.

The Ultra Raptor 2 can therefore be used, thanks to its grip, on technical terrain. Also note that the reinforcements are impressive. At the height of the toes an imposing stone guard can be observed which completely covers the upper part of the shoe. The sides are also well protected with reinforcements running from toe to heel.

A more hiking version with a medium upper

We mentioned that the Ultra Raptor 2 is somewhere between trail running and hiking. Keep in mind that there is a hiking version available with a medium upper that will allow for more ankle support. A good compromise between grip, dynamism and comfort. You will also have the choice of a waterproof membrane or not on this model. Enough for mountain trips while keeping your feet dry.

Summary of the Ultra Raptor 2

Prezzo: 169€

Release date: 2022

Use: trail and technical trails

Weight: 378 grams in size 42

Drop: 9mm

The Ultra Raptor 2 by La Sportiva is a shoe halfway between trail running and hiking. It is intended for runners who want to explore the most technical and difficult courses. The construction of the shoe offers maximum protection with robust and generous reinforcements. In addition, the Frixion White outsole is more convincing on all types of terrain. Be careful though, the crampons are not the deepest and could have more difficulty in the mud.

The midsole offers a relatively soft foam that allows for comfortable cushioning. Depending on your goals, the Ultra Raptor can be used on long distance trails.

The investment is interesting with an ultra robust and protective sole that will accompany you for many kilometers.