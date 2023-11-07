The Unbreakable Friendship Between Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero Continues in the World of eSports

The close friendship between football stars Lionel Messi and Sergio “Kun” Agüero is well known in the world of sports. They shared memorable moments on the Argentine national team and even roomed together on several occasions. However, at the club level, fate never brought them together as teammates.

Unfortunately, when Kun Agüero signed with Barcelona, Messi left the Catalan club. Agüero went on to have a successful stint with Manchester City, where he became a beloved figure after scoring 260 goals, becoming the club’s top scorer, and winning 15 titles.

Agüero also left his mark in the Premier League, ranking as the fourth all-time top scorer with 184 goals in 275 appearances. Meanwhile, Messi is already a football legend, holding multiple scoring records with Barcelona, the Spanish League, and the Argentine national team.

In a surprising turn of events, Agüero recently made the signing of Lionel Messi official through a social media announcement. He shared the news that Messi will be joining his team, KRÜ, a sports organization focused on eSports and digital media. The announcement was made with humor and excitement, solidifying the friendship and partnership between the two football legends in a new venture.

The world of sports is eagerly awaiting to see how Messi and Agüero will fare as teammates in the world of eSports, and how their close friendship will continue to evolve in this new chapter of their careers.

