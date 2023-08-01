Home » The Uncertain Future of Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona at Sevilla: Coach Expresses Concerns
The Uncertain Future of Jesus 'Tecatito' Corona at Sevilla: Coach Expresses Concerns

The Uncertain Future of Jesus 'Tecatito' Corona at Sevilla: Coach Expresses Concerns

Date: August 1, 2023

Sevilla coach, Jose Luis Mendilibar, expressed his thoughts on the current situation of Mexican footballer Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona during a press conference held in Guadalajara ahead of the team’s derby against Real Betis.

Speculations about Tecatito Corona potentially leaving Sevilla had been circulating before the start of the club’s preseason. Addressing these rumors, Mendilibar shed light on the player’s status within the team.

“The truth is that we still have a lot of movements. He is still standing in various teams, particularly in Seville. He is an interesting player (Jesus Corona) and in good cosmetic condition, but he has been struggling to fully recover from an injury. We are hopeful that he will regain his peak performance level, which he showcased during his time at Sevilla,” Mendilibar confessed.

Mendilibar acknowledged the possibility of Tecatito Corona’s departure from the club, stating: “The club has stated that everyone can leave at any time, and this applies to all teams. I have always said that if he stays, he will help us, but I am aware that he might leave at some point.”

When asked about Tecatito Corona’s form, Mendilibar admitted that the player is not currently performing at his best: “If he leaves, it will be the loss of a good footballer. He is not in his best version, but he is working hard and will choose what suits him and where he feels comfortable.”

As Tecatito Corona continues to train with Sevilla during the club’s preseason tour of the United States and Mexico, his future remains uncertain. Mendilibar’s comments have triggered speculation about the Mexican winger’s next move.

The highly-anticipated derby between Sevilla and Real Betis will take place tomorrow at the Akron Stadium, home of the Chivas, at 9:00 p.m. Central Mexico time. The match is expected to be an important opportunity for Tecatito Corona to showcase his abilities and potentially influence his future with the club.

