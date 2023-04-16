The “undefeated golden body” of the Huzhou Olympic Sports Center broke the Zhejiang team’s first victory in the Chinese Super League and we have to wait-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Huzhou Olympic Sports Center’s “undefeated golden body” broke the Zhejiang team’s first victory in the Chinese Super League, and we have to wait

The curtain of the Chinese Super League has opened, but the Zhejiang team will have to wait for a good start to the new season.

Last night, at the Huzhou Olympic Sports Center, the Zhejiang team played against Changchun Yatai. After 80 minutes in the second half, the Zhejiang team conceded two goals in a row. In the end, they lost 0:2 to their opponents and missed a good start.

In this game, the Zhejiang team had some problems in defense due to lack of defensive personnel, and was seized by Changchun Yatai. Head coach Jody thanked the fans who came to the scene to cheer at the post-match press conference, and hoped that the team could score all 3 points in the second game.

Fans were pleasantly surprised by the pre-match Olympic sports carnival

4858 people, Zhejiang team’s new season debut, nearly 5,000 fans came to the scene to cheer for the team.

Last season, the Zhejiang team staged several wonderful duels at the Huzhou Olympic Sports Center and achieved an unbeaten record. Among them, the home victory over the champion Wuhan Three Towns, as well as the veteran Chinese Super League teams Beijing Guoan, Shanghai Seaport and other teams left unforgettable memories for Huzhou fans.

Before the start of the first round of the Chinese Super League, a carnival was held outside the Huzhou Olympic Sports Center, which made new and old fans feel very novel.

In addition to the game itself, this Olympic Football Carnival also held a variety of off-site activities, including star meetings, stage performances, fun games, and Zhejiang FC official peripheral sales.

“It’s the first time I’ve seen such a carnival outside the stadium. I feel that this kind of event is very good. I hope to hold more in the future to mobilize the enthusiasm of the fans. How great!” said a fan who came to watch the game.

For 20 years, Zhejiang fans hope to train their sons to become “die loyal”

In the new season, the Chinese Super League resumed the home and away game system, and the fans returned to the stadium. The Huzhou Olympic Sports Center is full of vitality because of the participation of thousands of fans.

Last weekend, the Zhejiang team held a new season conference in Huzhou. The reporter met a father and son of fans at the scene. His father, Chen Zhengkang, was wearing an old jersey of the Zhejiang team, and his son, Chen Zhenghang, was also wearing a jersey from seven or eight years ago. At that time, the team name of the Zhejiang team was “Hangzhou Greentown”. This jersey was prepared for Chen Zhenghang when he was about to be born. of.

At 6 o’clock yesterday evening, there was still an hour and a half before the start of the game. Many fans have already gathered near the team stand on the side of the field, waiting for a group photo. The reporter met the father and son again. Chen Zhenghang, who came to the Huzhou Olympic Sports Center for the first time, was very excited and kept taking photos with the players outside the arena.

“This is not the first time he has watched a football game. He also went to the FA Cup final in Suzhou this year. Before that, he also watched Huanglong’s Chinese League One, but he was too young at that time, so he probably didn’t have much impression. “

Chen Zhengkang told reporters that because he lives near the Huanglong Stadium, he was a die-hard fan of the Zhejiang team when he was a student for almost 20 years. Before the epidemic, he took his 4-year-old son to watch the football match at the last Chinese League One held at the Huanglong Sports Center.

“I feel very proud to support the hometown football team. Football is a very sunny sport. I hope my son will become a die-hard fan of the Zhejiang team in the future. Our whole family enjoys watching football together.”

In the next round, the Zhejiang team will challenge the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers away on April 21 (next Friday). It is expected that the Zhejiang team can get a good start to the new season.