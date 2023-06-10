Home » The Under-20 men’s national football team will play the World Cup final against Uruguay
In the night between Thursday and Friday, the Under 20 men’s national football team beat South Korea 2-1 and qualified for the final of the World Cup for the first time in its history. He will play it on Sunday in La Plata, Argentina, against Uruguay when it will be eleven in the evening in Italy.

The semi-final against South Korea was decided by a goal from a free kick by Simone Pafundi, the Udinese attacking midfielder who had already been called up to the senior national team by Roberto Mancini, who gave Italy the lead a few minutes from the end after the initial goal by Cesare Casadei, striker owned by Chelsea and top scorer of the tournament with 7 goals so far.

Pafundi and Casadei are two of Italy’s most important players at the Under 20 World Cup together with Tommaso Baldanzi, the only one called up to play permanently in Serie A, with Empoli. In the previous rounds, Italy coached by former player Carmine Nunziata had beaten Brazil, the Dominican Republic, England and Colombia.

