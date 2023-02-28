Numa, Borella and Ceroni (from left) with the Gold of the 1984 Games – da:coni.it

Article by John Manenti

Fencing, it is known, is the “Queen of Olympic sports” blue, since he commands by detachment the medal collection of Italy at the Games, just think that the 130 laurels won to date are exactly double those brought by Athleticseven though the specialists from the Bel Paese have experienced contrasting periods in terms of presence on the podium …

Italy has in fact passed from Glories of the 1920s characterized by the presence of the “legendary“Nedo Nadi to triumphs in the editions of Los Angeles 1932 and Berlin 1936 (8 and 9 medals respectively …), to then return to the top during the 1950s thanks mainly to Edoardo Mangiarotti, Carlo Pavesi and Giuseppe Delfinobefore experiencing a period of clouding partly overcome ai Games of Monaco 1972 with only two medals, but both of the precious metal, namely Antonella Ragno in the women’s foil and the saber team male.

Weapon, the latter, which sees the Livorno-born Mario Aldo Montano conquer two consecutive world titles (1973-’74), moreover as the only affirmations of the blue Team in said Reviews, before the 1976 Montreal Olympics the star of Fabio Dal Zotto from Vicenza shone, who in the individual foil competition beats the Soviet champion Aleksandr Romankov in the play-off denying him the joy of “Olympic glory”, he capable of winning 10 titles at the World Championships, equally divided between individual and team events …

Dal Zotto’s success brings Italy back to the highest step of individual Foil 40 years after Giulio Gaudini’s last success in 1936 in Berlin and becomes the springboard for future satisfactions over the following decade in this specialty, given that ai Los Angeles Games 1984 the blues – due, however obvious, to the absence of Soviet representatives for the “against boycott” imposed by Moscow – center the Gold is in the individual competition with Mauro Numa (defeated by Romankov in the 1982 World Cup Final …) that in team trial with a line-up that also includes Stefano Cerioni, Antonio Scuri and Andrea Borella.

This affirmation is also confirmed in the subsequent World Championship Reviews, which see Numa and Andrea Cipressa compete for the all-Italian Final of the Barcelona 1985 World Cupas well as triumphing in the team event, the latter title repeated the following year in Sofia with Borella to impose himself on an individual level and Numa to complete the podiumwhile the undertone edition of Lausanne 1987 is offset by the Gold medal for Cerioni at the 1988 Seoul Games, where he beat the East German Udo Wagner 10-7 in the Final after beating the now 35-year-old Romankov 10-5 in the semifinal who, in turn, had eliminated Numa in the Quarters …

The following post-Olympic four-year period sees Numa bronze at the 1989 World Championships in Denver and Borella silver at the Lyon 1990 Review (defeated in the Final by the French Philippe Omnès, already silver the previous year …), with the “Blue Musketeers” to impose itself in the team event, while once again the edition preceding the Barcelona Games is stingy with laurels for the men’s blue team, but not for the women’s sector where Giovanna Trillini – making her the first individual world title after being was bronze in 1989 and silver in 1989 – lays the foundations for what becomes the “Dream Team” of the blue foil.

Therefore, in view of the appointment at Cinque Cerchi in the Catalan capital, the Italian federation still relies on the “old guard” composed by Numa, Borella and Cerionieven though the first two have passed the threshold of 30 years and the current Olympic Champion has already turned 28, having to compete in a individual test that takes place on 31 July 1992 on the platforms of the “Palace of Metallurgy” with a very bizarre regulation which sees the athletes initially placed in 9 Groups made up of 6 or 7 fencers and then the best 32 move on to the direct elimination phase matched according to the Ranking and challenge each other in the best of three rounds with bouts in the best of 5 with two hits ahead, but with the defeated still being able to re-enter the game thanks to the repechage …

However, our representatives demonstrate, at least in the initial phase, that they have the “right arm“, given that Cerioni concludes his Poule with only victories (including a clear 5-1 to the aforementioned Omnès …), Borella with a score of 5-1 (including the 5-2 claim on Cuban Elvis Gregory …) e Numa makes up for the initial 3-5 defeat with Austrian Benny Wendt, making it four consecutive winsso that the three Azzurri are exempt from the first knockout round and also have no problem in overcoming the second, thanks to Cerioni’s 2-0 (5-2, 5-2) wins over the Hong Kong representative Lo Moon Tong , Borella 2-0 (5-3, 5-2) over the Hungarian Istvan Busa and Numa doing the same 2-0 (5-2, 5-0) over the Spanish Andrés Garcia.

The first surprise comes in the third round, which includes only 8 assaults, when Cerioni surrenders 0-2 (3-5, 3-5) in front of Gregorywhile in both Numa (2-1 – 5-2, 1-5, 5-0) advanced on the Russian Dmitry Shevchenko and Borella, who confirmed himself as the fittest among the Azzurri with a 2-0 (6-4, 5- 3) about the German Ulrich Schreckjust as Omnès also passes the round not without struggling (2-1 – 5-2, 2-5, 5-2) on the other Russian Vyacheslav Grigoryev …

For Cerioni, however, there is the way to repechage, but the same is barred by the 25-year-old home idol Garcia who prevails 2-1 (5-1, 4-6, 6-4) forcing the Gold of Seoul to abdicatewhile in the fourth round Numa finds himself again opposed to the Austrian Wendt suffering the same fate, defeated 1-2 (6-5, 1-5, 2-5) against Borella who overturns a 0-5 “coat” against Omnès, imposing himself 6-5 and 5-2 in the next two attacks, so as to guarantee himself the arrival in the Quarters together, in addition to the aforementioned Wendt, also the Cuban Guillermo Betancourt and the Polish Marian Sypniewski.

The last repechages, which favor, complete the picture of the Quarters Omnès, Gregory, l’ucraino Serhiy Holubytskyi (even if you compete for the “Commonwealth of Independent States” after the dissolution of the former Soviet Union in December 1991 …) and the Seoul silver Wagner (now on the platform for reunified Germany …) who takes Numa out of the game (2-1 – 6-5, 2-5, 5-3) …

The combinations of the Quarters propose bouts Omnès-Wendt, Holubytsky-Betancourt e Gregory-Sypniewski, all concluded on the result of 2-0 in favor of the fished out, while the challenge between Wagner and Borella proves to be extremely balanced with a 6-4 victory each before the blue collapses in the third and decisive assault with a 0-5 which does not allow replicas and which excludes him from the medal round with the amara consolation of being classified in fifth place in the final classification given that it was his only defeat during the Tournament.

So I’m playing for the gold Omnès, who beat Wagner and Holubytski 2-1 (5-3, 5-5, 5-3) in the semifinalwho also won 2-1 (3-5, 5-2, 5-1) over Gregory, and the transalpine foil player gives himself the best gift in view of his 32 birthday one week later imposing himself 2-1 (6-5, 3-5, 5-2) so as to bring home a triumph in the individual match that was missing from the double affirmation of the “legendary” Christian d’Oriola in the Helsinki 1952 and Melbourne 1956 editions.

For the disappointed blues there it could have been an opportunity for redemption after less than a week with the team trial, but when something starts badly it usually ends worse and so it is, with the 9-5 defeat in the Quarterfinals against the certainly not irresistible Hungary – and certainly can not “consular” the fact that France also suffers the same fate against Germany – with the Gold going to the same German Team which only surpasses Cuba by a greater number of hits, the bouts having ended on a score of 8 all …

Luck for the Italian Olympic expedition that, right on the same platform, the girls will take care of keeping up the honor of the blue foil, thanks to the affirmation of Trillini in the individual competition and to the triumph in the team trial which also includes Francesca Bortolozzi who three years later marries Andrea Borella, so that an Olympic Gold in the family from Barcelona is back anyway …