The unfortunate entertains the world. The goalkeeper scored a curious own goal

With a curious own goal, goalkeeper Didier Desprez made it difficult for the Dudelange footballers to rematch the 1st preliminary round of the European Conference League on the field of the Irish team St Patrick’s. After 21 minutes of the game, he ran against a high ball in front of the big box and tried to head it, but sent it behind him into the goal. The former French youth representative equalized at 1:1, but the visitors eventually won 3:2 in Dublin and advanced. They won the first match 2:1.

