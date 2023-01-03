Home Sports The Unibo student died from torture in Iran and the beatings suffered before his arrest. The shock video
Bologna, 3 January 2023 – “This is for theItalian ambassador”, dice Mehdi Zare Ashkzari showing wounds. She tries to play down, but the marks on her body speak for themselves: blows, beatings, wounds on the arms, back, legs.

The young Iranian sent these shocking images to a friend of his who lives here at Bologna, a few weeks before the arrest which was later fatal. In fact, the video shows the result of a beating by the Iranian police during a manifestation.

Despite this, the thirty years old he was not intimidated and continued on participate in demonstrations against the government. The last time in the middle of last December when he has been arrestedtaken to prison and beaten to death.

Reduced to coma. She resisted for twenty days, without ever waking up; then, three days ago, he died.

