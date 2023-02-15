While the 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by three countries, a first in the history of the world tournament created in 1930, FIFA confirmed on Tuesday that the three host countries, the United States, Mexico and Canada, will automatically qualify for the finals, “ in accordance with tradition (…) as well as for sporting and operational considerations”.
While the format of the final phase will increase from 32 to 48 teams, FIFA has specified that three other places will be allocated to CONCACAF at the end of qualifications.
The international body also indicated that the host countries of the 2030 World Cup will be designated next year, just like that (or those) of the 2027 edition of the Women’s World Cup.