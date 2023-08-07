The United States no longer dominates women’s soccer

Loading player

The elimination of the United States in the round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is the most surprising result of a tournament already full of unexpected results that seems to be revealing new hierarchies.

The United States has been the team to beat in women’s soccer for decades, as well as the country that spearheaded a movement that long struggled to grow before consistently succeeding over the past decade. In as long as the Women’s World Cup has existed, the United States has won it four times out of eight editions, never dropping below third place. In Australia and New Zealand, the US women’s team was aiming for a third consecutive world title, after the victories of 2015 and 2019 and twelve years passed without a single defeat.

Technically they didn’t even lose the round of 16 against Sweden. The United States were in fact eliminated on penalties conceding the decisive goal for a matter of millimeters. The game ended 0-0 and the United States had the best chances to score, but faced Zecira Musovic, the Swedish goalkeeper named best player of the match.

However, the elimination is not just an “unfortunate” episode that occurred in the first knockout match of the competition, and it did not come completely unexpected. The United States had already shown signs in this tournament and the previous two years that their dominance of women’s soccer was coming to an end.

In the last three years, the path of the US national team had already been characterized by ups and downs, so to speak. At the 2021 Tokyo Olympics she had come as a favourite, as is customary for a national team that had won four of the previous six editions, hitting the final five times. However, she had been surprisingly beaten in the semifinals by Canada, then closing with an Olympic bronze: even then there was talk of the need to set up a renewal of its historical nucleus of players. However, this process has not proved easy, as confirmed by disappointing results in the youth tournaments and subsequent defeats against England, Spain and Germany.

Then things seemed to improve. The Americans had arrived in Australia with good signals from the friendlies, having won the eight games they played in 2023 (not always against high-level opponents), at least apparently ending one of the first crises in their history. However, the difficulties had recurred in the group stage of the World Cup, where the American national team had won only with Vietnam and drawn with Holland and Portugal, risking being eliminated in the last match.

The reasons for the end of the dominance of the United States on women’s football must be sought partly internally, with problems in the renewal process, partly externally, with a significant growth in the level of the opponents.

In the squad that was eliminated on Sunday there were only three of the players who had won in 2019. Coach Vlatko Andonovski, a World Cup debutant, is now in discussion and his future remains to be defined: his job has also been complicated by two heavy injuries that deprived the attack of important players. Catarina Macario, who was born in Brazil but became a US citizen, was considered the main offensive asset, but was seriously injured in late 2022 (cruciate ligament rupture in the knee, injury which occurs alarmingly among the players); her potential partner Mallory Swanson also had to miss the tournament with another type of knee injury.

Among the strikers left available, Alex Morgan was considered the symbol of the national team. To launch the World Cup, the Fox television broadcaster had made a statue of him in the Statue of Liberty pose that he had toured the United States as a marketing operation. However, Morgan had a disappointing tournament, not scoring a single goal and missing a penalty in the group stage.

Even Megan Rapinoe, the US soccer player best known abroad and protagonist of recent political and contractual claims, missed one of the decisive penalties against Sweden, a circumstance exploited by Donald Trump to attack her: Rapinoe and her companions had refused to go to visit the White House after the World Cup won in 2019 precisely to show their opposition to Trump (it had not been an isolated case in American sport, during the years of Trump’s presidency).

A general growth has been added to these problems of the Americans the level of the opposing teamsperhaps even more relevant. The final tournament of the World Cup had 32 participants for the first time and showed a great balance between the various teams: Brazil, Canada and Germany (traditionally in the top positions in the rankings) went out in the group stage, while Morocco, South Africa and Jamaica (weaker) reached the round of 16. The increase in investments by the European federations has also led to a general increase in the level.

One of the most evident examples is that of the English championship, born in 2011. Barclay, the main sponsor, has signed an agreement with the federation for 40 million euros in three years, a record. The great economic possibilities of the men’s Premier League teams allow a small part of the budgets to be allocated to the women’s sector. However, these shares are very substantial in the women’s market and in 2023 two English teams reached the semi-finals of the Champions League. Women’s England won the last European Championship, in 2022.

Jill Ellis, former US national team coach, he said: «To win at the World Cup you need athleticism, technique and mentality: in the past we almost had a monopoly in the three categories. Now you see even more athletic opponents, with a sophisticated technique and with a growing habit of managing important matches». The US Soccer Federation itself underlined the growth of the movement in the hours immediately following the elimination, writing on their social profiles: «These World Cups are proof of the global growth of women’s football (…). Our ambition remains to go beyond the standards we helped create and we will grow to overcome this challenge.”

