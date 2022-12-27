From that core of the remote past – we don’t want the protagonists of the time (still young men today) but time, for a long time already, has been running with a thousand gears in gear and the mid-twentieth century is clearly technologically Paleolithic – in short, from that small ancient world that emerges with vivid, grainy and innocent colors, made up of lucid and shy eyes, Nicola has modeled with ancient painstaking patience the most beautiful Christmas story there is.

The find

That of Francesco, a child of those years – the early 60s – who until a few days ago was only the sweet protagonist of four reels, the mythical 8mm film of a time that was, you emerge at the stall of a second-hand market in Montemurlo and today an adult face in the flesh. Step back. Nicola, Florentine collector, once back home, a month ago he bought the films out of curiosity (and by chance) and once back home he placed the reels in his projector. From a window into the past – as in sort of Back to the Future in Florentine sauce – a child on his first day of school in elementary school at the religious institute ‘Adoring Sisters of the Most Precious Blood of Christ’ at Villa Colombaia in via Santa Maria in Marignolle. Year 1965, just before the Arno made the disaster it did in these parts. But who was that child?

Social surveys

Nicola asked himself immediately and so, through Facebook and playing on the bank with the very popular group amarcord My old Florence – a rare example of social beauty where little local jewels from the past gather together after the post of insults and vulgarity – he tried for weeks to di track down the ex-child to give him back a gigantic emotion.

The discovery

The collector received dozens of messages, up to the decisive one, from Octavia whose mom recognized herself in the school essay video. And lo and behold with a couple more ‘contacts’ Francesco peeped from the past. Today he is 63 years old, lives in Rome and teaches algebra at the University of Tor Vergata. And of course… he is delighted.

The beginning of the story, the background

