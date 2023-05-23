The uphill days of the Giro d’Italia

After its second rest day, the Giro d’Italia today begins its third and final week, the one with the mountain stages. The first is already this afternoon, with arrival on Monte Bondone, above Trento, with over five thousand meters in altitude, and then from Thursday to Saturday there will be three more: one from Oderzo to the upper Val di Zoldo, in the province of Belluno ; one with arrival at the 2,304 meters high of the Tre Cime di Lavaredo, after having passed four Dolomite passes; and one Saturday, the time trial on Monte Lussari, an unprecedented climb for the Giro: steep, on a narrow and very difficult road.

The first two weeks of the Giro, on the other hand, were extremely difficult for other reasons: bad weather, covid, the withdrawal of the most eagerly awaited rider, a shortened stage and a series of controversies on these and other matters relating to how the race was managed by RCS and approached by the riders, in particular those aiming to arrive in the pink jersey, symbol of supremacy in the general classification, at the final finish line in Rome.

Despite the fact that very little is being said about it elsewhere, especially in sport, for some weeks now the coronavirus has returned to being a determining factor in the dynamics of professional cycling. Even before the start of this Giro there had been some infections among riders, and during the first 15 stages many others chose to withdraw due to the coronavirus: it is no longer mandatory to do so in case of infection, but it is in many ways advisable , and rather frequent, to preserve the health of the runners and avoid fatigue and complications, the aftermath of which could last for months.

So far, 45 of the 176 riders present at the start of the Giro have withdrawn: almost one out of ten riders among those entered has left the race after being infected with the coronavirus, the main cause of withdrawal. It was also and above all the case of the great favorite Remco Evenepoel: after winning two time trial stages, while wearing the pink jersey. Before him, only two others had left the Giro in the pink jersey before the end: Eddy Merckx and Marco Pantani.

In addition to still being a constant threat to all riders in the race, the coronavirus has been at the center of much debate about Evenepoel’s retirement and his performance before retirement. In fact, Evenepoel arrived as a world champion, as a man-to-beat; he had structured this whole season according to the Giro and from a sporting and media point of view, his presence was the main reason for interest in the Giro.

Another external element that dominated the first stages of this edition was the bad weather: sometimes the cold, sometimes the rain, sometimes both. It often happens that the Giro, which takes place in May and crosses the length and breadth of Italy to then arrive on the high passes of the Alps and the Apennines, must at some point have to deal with cold, rain and even snow, but this he year the situation was particular: the Welshman Geraint Thomas, who is 36 years old and is racing in the eighteenth three-week stage race of his career, said that the Giro so far has been “the worst in terms of weather” .

Together with the coronavirus and other ailments that have hit many riders these days, the weather was also the reason for the shortening of a stage in the second week. In the plans, the stage, the most anticipated of last week, should have been like this:

Then, due to problems caused by the snow on the Colle del Gran San Bernardo, it was decided to remove part of the first climb, with a passage in the tunnel instead of the pass. Finally, after several hours of reasoning and negotiation between riders and the organization, it became like this:

Also in this case the shortening has been at the center of controversies, criticisms, accusations and defenses aimed at both the race and the runners. In short, with several problematic days behind them and on the eve of a stage that certain forecasts still showed as cold and rainy, the evening before the stage the riders asked, through a majority vote made through the international union, that the organization went to meet them. And the organization did it, albeit with a cut of the route different from what the runners had requested. The whole affair was complicated by unclear communication and by the fact that, as sometimes happens with forecasts and mountains, the day of the stage was better than what was assumed the night before.

During and after the shortened stage there were those who defended the riders’ request, those who criticized the times and methods but not the reasons (to preserve the safety and health of those who pedal as far as possible) and those who criticized the request itself, judging it antithetical to the history and specificity of cycling. Alessandro Fabretti, conductor of the Stage processRai’s post-race program (understandably damaged by a shorter and less spectacular stage) spoke of the “defeat of cycling”.

Among those who criticized today’s riders and their request to have a stage shortened were some former riders from thirty or forty years ago. Whoever pointed this out to you, Thomas he answeredwhile wearing the pink jersey: «In the eighties and nineties we did many other things that we don’t do now, and we are proud of it».

Other controversies concerned the condition of the Giro’s roads and the fact that some riders had taken advantage of the possibility, offered by RCS, of leaving the stage by helicopter (for a fee) with arrival in Campo Imperatore, to go to the hotel more quickly after competing . A more transversal controversy, which began in Campo Imperatore and continued up to Sunday’s stage with arrival in Bergamo, concerned the fact that there was little challenge between those aiming for the pink jersey, the so-called classification men: some spoke of «cycling tourism» (the average ride up to now has been higher than 40 kilometers per hour).

In fact, the moments of direct confrontation, attacks and defences, tactics and counter-tactics between the leaders in the standings were few and never lasted more than a few minutes and a few kilometres. And it is objective that, also due to various extenuating circumstances, up to now there has been an uninspiring situation of stalemate and mutual study. Behind the current pink jersey Bruno Armirail (who obtained it thanks to a breakaway and will lose it in the next mountains) there are three riders separated by 22 seconds: in addition to Thomas, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic and the Portuguese Joao Almeida. A week ago, the same three riders were separated by 22 seconds, each the same distance from the other two.

There are many possible reasons for this stalemate: the coronavirus again, more ailments and bad weather again, which limits certain risks and calls for greater caution, and then a third week so hard that it can prevent those who do not feel adequately fit and instead give a reason to wait to those who feel strong.

Add to this that Thomas, Roglic and Almeida have in common the fact that they weren’t usually great strikers nor real climbers. So far all three have mostly been wait-and-see, all probably unconvinced of being able to detach their main rivals and perhaps even fearful of being detached, as well as aware that the very difficult uphill time trial (a time trial stage, however uphill) on Monte Lussari could be enough to win or lose the Giro. “I understand you’re talking about entertainment” he said Thomas «but I want to win and not just attack to put on a show and then maybe come out exhausted so that another can take advantage of it».

In cycling we often think about how compelling or selective a certain stage is its route or its riders. From Tuesday to Saturday, with the exception of Wednesday, the route will be there, and it remains to be seen what the runners want or can do with it (every attack always presupposes the anything but obvious presence of energy to attempt it).

In addition to Thomas, Roglic and Almeida (each of whom would probably sign to arrive with these mutual gaps at Monte Lussari) there are several other riders, including the Italian Damiano Caruso, sixth in the standings, who could take advantage of the fact that those three keep an eye on each other to try to overturn the Giro.