The urban environment of the West Lake District is rejuvenated in preparation for the Asian Games-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Dress up the south entrance of Hangzhou to create a high-value community

Hangzhou Daily News Recently, as the “South Gate” of Hangzhou, the environmental quality improvement and renovation project of the south entrance of Hangzhou has been completed.

At the entrance to the city, small sculpture elements are added, and elements such as the Grand Canal, Leifeng Pagoda, Three Pools Reflecting the Moon, Liangzhu Farming and other elements are embellished on the shape of the umbrella surface, fully demonstrating the unique charm of Hangzhou.

In addition to the south entrance of Hangzhou, various Asian Games commuting roads in West Lake District have also made a new appearance.

For example, around the four main roads of Zhijiang, including Zhipu Road, Rainbow Expressway West Extension Project (West Lake Section), and Xiangshan Road, 12 Asian Games artworks and sculptures are very eye-catching. Not only that, many public facilities in the streets and alleys of West Lake District are also “wearing” “Asian Games clothes”, such as electrical boxes, flower boxes, road flags… Walking on the road, a strong “Asian Games flavor” blows over us.

Up to now, the West Lake District has basically completed the creation of the Asian Games atmosphere around the Huanglong Sports Center and the Asian Games commuting roads. Next, the Asian Games atmosphere will be created around Liuhe Road, Tianmushan Road, Stadium Road and other roads.

Taking advantage of the opportunity to welcome the Asian Games, there are also “most beautiful” home communities that continue to improve their “appearance”——

For example, the Sandun Zhengyuan Community has created Asian Games landscape nodes such as “Fan Dance in Chinese Books Containing Jiangnan”, and built a “Happy Hui” people’s livelihood complex that integrates smart governance, public services, culture, leisure, and health.

Shangbao Community, Beishan Street insists on “removing the space, changing the beautiful scenery, embedding digital, and living a better life”, comprehensively upgrading the facades of 24 houses, dismantling more than 1,000 cages, installing 14 residential elevators, adding water bridges, smart The parking garage also organically integrates elements such as Song Yun, West Lake, and Asian Games in the community.

Tongwu Village outside Zhuantang Street continues its red roots and deeply excavates Zhu De culture, showing a beautiful living environment and a strong artistic atmosphere. On this basis, Waitongwu Village has created public open spaces such as outdoor large lawns and bamboo forest camps, and has regularly carried out special themed activities such as the Tea Festival. quality.

The Qiushi Community of Lingyin Street takes the “Welcome to the Asian Games” as the starting point to comprehensively improve the infrastructure, sanitation environment, cultural atmosphere, etc., carry out the “Welcome to the Last Kilometer of the Asian Games” facade upgrading and transformation, and create a provincial “red property” project.