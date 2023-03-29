The regular season of this season has entered the final stage. Almost all teams have determined their positioning and goals. Among them are the Kings who have become big winners and dark horses, and there are also teams like the Trail Blazers and Lillard who have lost again. Players, and some players hope to end their regrets this season. The American media “hoopshabit” discussed this topic and selected five major regrets that are expected to end this season, including Harden being undervalued and Paul without a championship. , Thick eyebrows were underestimated.

Fifth place: Jokic wins the Western Conference championship

After Embiid missed the game against Jokic, Jokic is very likely to win 3 consecutive MVPs, but this has made him face huge criticism because he has never succeeded in the playoffs.

In the past two seasons, due to injuries, the Nuggets have been unable to make contributions. This season, the Nuggets firmly occupy the No. 1 position in the Western Conference, and the lineup has maintained a good level of health.

Considering the fierce competition in the Western Conference, as long as Jokic can win the Western Conference championship this season, I believe it can break the outside world’s doubts about Jokic’s lack of ability to lead the team in the playoffs.

Fourth place: 76ers win the Eastern Conference championship

The 76ers are undoubtedly the team in the Eastern Conference that most urgently needs to prove itself in the playoffs. Harden has never won a championship so far in his career. After leaving the Thunder to play the leading star, he did not even enter the finals, which made him seriously underestimated by the outside world. .

Although coach Rivers once led the Celtics to win the championship, that winning experience did not convince the fans that he needs another champion to prove himself, even if it is a divisional champion.

This is even more so for Embiid. He didn’t even make it to the finals. If he gets out of the Eastern Conference and Jokic misses the finals again, he will have an advantage in the future MVP competition.

Third place: Brother Nongmei stays healthy while playing dominant in the playoffs

As one of the best inside players in active service, Brother Nongmei has absolute dominance on both ends of the offense and defense, but he cannot maintain health, coupled with his poor record when leading the team alone, the outside world has always underestimated his strength and achievements.

Even if they won the championship in the park, the outside world does not recognize the gold content of this ring, thinking that the too short schedule is beneficial to the aging Lakers.

Therefore, for Brother Nongmei, his challenge is not difficult, and that is to stay healthy in the playoffs while once again playing a dominant offensive and defensive performance.

Second place: Paul won the championship

Paul is one of the best traditional point guards in the history of the league, but unfortunately, Paul has played in many teams so far in his career, but he has never won a championship.

From the time when he teamed up with Kobe and was suspended, to leading the Rockets to defeat Yu Yuyong in Tianwangshan, but he had no choice but to strain his thigh, Paul’s career was full of regret and resignation.

This season he finally has the opportunity to end his regrets. With the joining of Durant, Paul ushered in the best chance to win the championship.

No. 1: Towns proves he’s not a jerk

Because of Butler’s departure a few years ago and his poor performance against Capela, Towns still has a reputation as a softie.

In order to make up for Towns’ defensive shortcomings, the Timberwolves spent a lot of money in exchange for Gobert, and with Edwards’ further growth, Towns has a good opportunity to prove himself this season.

For him, he does not need to compete for the championship to complete self-proving, he only needs to play a tough performance in the face of strong enemies and critical moments. Lillard is the best example, so that he can wash away his bad reputation in the past.

