It’s getting harder and harder to trade with the Los Angeles Lakers, who have tried to work with Russell Westbrook again. Lakers coach Darwin Hamm would love to coach Westbrook, and TA Lakers reporter Josh Buha also thinks Westbrook will be the Lakers’ starting No. 1 this season (the Lakers see Beverley as a 3-and-D wing). Pelinka’s trade demands are difficult to achieve: not accepting a long-term contract, strengthening the lineup, and sending Westbrook away.

On the evening of September 20th, Beijing time, the American media NBA Analysis Network suggested that Pelinka give up those unrealistic ideas. The Lakers should start to send Westbrook away while strengthening the lineup. , as long as not all of the first-round picks are sent in the transaction. A tripartite deal between the Lakers, Kings, and Jazz can satisfy both conditions.

The Lakers sent the 2029 first round, Westbrook got Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes, Rudy Gay;

The Jazz sent Bojan, Clarkson, Gay to Westbrook, the Lakers in the first round of 2029;

The Kings sent Holmes and Barnes got Bojan and Clarkson.

The article wrote that the Jazz deal sent two long-term contracts, an expiring contract and a first-round pick, and Danny Ainge has completed his demands. The Lakers can also strengthen the front line and the inside line. The Lakers’ hard power has greatly increased, and the Kings also got the scorer on the bench + the starting shooting No. 3 position.

This transaction is only a disadvantage for the Lakers to swallow a long contract. Gay has two years left on the contract of 12.5 million, and the 23-24 season’s 6.47 million is a player option. Gay, who is 36 years old this year, is unlikely to jump out of the contract, so this It is a long-term contract that will inevitably lock space, and Gay is a 2.03-meter striker who can play LeBron’s bench.

Holmes has three years left on his $45 million contract, which is still a player option in the 2024-25 season, and he still has a 15% deal guarantee. His contract is also a long-term contract, but he is only 29 years old this year, and his average of 10.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.93 blocks per game is not a premium contract.

Barnes has one year left on his contract to count as an expiring contract. He rises 2.03 meters and can play the 3-4 position. Last season, he averaged 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, with a shooting rate of 46.9% and a three-point shooting rate of 39.1%. A good choice for the top three, he is likely to start directly in the Lakers team. After all, the guards are not tall enough.

