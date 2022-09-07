Five Chinese players entered the third round of the singles, which made the attention of this US Open in China continue to increase.

The defending men’s and women’s singles champions were out early, the legendary star Serena Williams said goodbye with tears, the Spanish king Nadal stopped in the round of 16, and Chinese players performed well… The 2022 US Open has recently attracted the attention of fans around the world. Eyes, among them, Chinese fans and sports fans account for a considerable proportion.



Chinese fans see the inheritance and see hope!

The 33-year-old Zhang Shuai is ushering in another peak period of his career.

The reason why the popularity and attention of this year’s US Open has been heating up among Chinese fans is naturally closely related to the performance of Chinese players.



Zhang Shuai (left)’s performance and achievements in the past two years are obvious to all.

The leader is Zhang Shuai, who made a breakthrough in his tenth US Open trip and advanced to the top 16 of the US Open women’s singles for the first time in his career. As the “first sister” of the current Chinese professional tennis corps, the 33-year-old Jinmen woman will start from 2019 and seems to have found a “winner feeling” again in the international arena, first at the 2019 Australian Open with Stosur. The team won the championship and tasted the taste of winning the Grand Slam championship. Last year, the multinational team won the US Open Women’s Doubles Championship again. In March this year, the WTA250 Lyon Open Women’s Singles Championship further enhanced Zhang Shuai’s self-confidence. In this US Open women’s singles competition, Zhang Shuai not only entered the top 32 for the fourth time after Zhang Shuai in 2016, 2017 and 2019, but also reached the top 16 after defeating Canadian player Marino, refreshing his personal US Open. At the same time, he also became the second Chinese player who has advanced to the top 16 in the four major singles matches. Previously, she has reached the top 8 of the Australian Open in 2016, the top 8 of Wimbledon in 2019, and the top 16 of the French Open in 2020.

Although in this US Open women’s singles 16-8 battle, due to the superb performance of the host player Gaofu, it failed to go further, but after changing partners, women’s doubles still broke into the top 16, mixed doubles and Pavic Successfully advanced to the top 4 and completed the feat of reaching the Grand Slam mixed doubles semi-finals for the fourth time in his career, all of which have allowed fans to see Zhang Shuai’s unremitting efforts and perseverance over the years.



After qualifying for the US Open, Wu Yibing (right), Zhang Zhizhen (left) and Yuan Yue took a happy group photo.

In addition to Zhang Shuai, the rise of China‘s tennis “new force” is also very exciting for the Chinese people. Wu Yibing, who was born in 1999, and Wang Xiyu, who was born in 2001, are both former champions of the US Open youth group. Now, the boys who shoulder the mission and the girls who hold the baton of their predecessors have begun to shed their sweat and youth on a broader stage. Especially worth mentioning is the 23-year-old “Golden Boy” Wu Yibing, who passed the qualifying round and will become the first mainland Chinese male player to enter the US Open in the Open Era. After that, he broke this record in the first two rounds of the main competition, and refreshed the best result of the Chinese Men’s Open in the Grand Slam to the top 32. In addition, Wu Yibing’s friend Zhang Zhizhen also advanced from the qualifying round. After Zhang Ze and Wu Di joined hands to compete in the Australian Open in 2014, the Grand Slam main competition finally appeared again at the same time as two Chinese mainland men’s singles players fighting together. Everyone realizes that Chinese tennis will no longer only have “golden flowers blooming” in the future.



Wu Yibing’s performance won the respect of his opponents.

Yuan Yue, Zhang Shuai, Zheng Qinwen, and Wang Xiyu advanced to the third round of the US Open, setting a historical record for women’s singles in mainland China. A total of seven people participated in the men’s singles and women’s singles. Except for Zhang Zhizhen and Wang Xinyu, all advanced to the second round, creating the best result in the history of tennis in mainland China. The journey of this year’s US Open is indeed worthy of the joy of Chinese fans for a long time, because they have seen the inheritance, and they have seen hope and the future.

There are talented people in the country, each leading the way for decades



Serena Williams created a tennis legend.

On the competitive sports arena, there are rising stars of hope, as well as reluctance and tears when legends come to an end. 23 Grand Slam singles champions, 16 Grand Slam doubles champions, ranked No. 1 in the singles world for 319 weeks, and the only singles and doubles gold slam… Serena made it to the US Open in her hometown. Retirement can be regarded as a perfect ending for his 27-year tennis career.

In this year’s Oscar-winning film “King Richard”, the story of “tennis dad” Richard Williams accompanying his two baby daughters Dawei and Serena all the way up has touched countless fans. In real life, the achievements of this pair of tennis sisters indeed reflect their father’s vision and self-confidence everywhere, especially their invincible power play style, and even created the “queen” Serena of her own era, she definitely deserves it. “The Greatest Player of the Open Era”. This year’s US Open, in the center of the spotlight at Arthur Ashwann Stadium, after fighting for three hours and saving the opponent’s 5 match points successively, the audience stood up and sent a wave of applause and blessings. At the age of 41, she said goodbye to the stadium she loved so much, she thanked many people, her mother, sister, husband, daughter, fans and, of course, her father Richard.



Nadal

Compared with Serena’s success and retirement, the 36-year-old Nadal is still fighting with his racket. The Spanish clay-court king, who has maintained a grand slam winning streak this season, lost to American teenager Tiafoe at this US Open and missed 8 powerful. After being upset, “Natto”, whose 22-game winning streak in the Grand Slam was ended, wrote on social media: “Thank you New York, see you next year.”

Like Nadal, who ended the current US Open journey ahead of schedule are the world‘s No. 1 and defending men’s singles champion Medvedev and women’s singles defending champion Radukanu. She is also depressed including Lebakina, Ostapenko, Anisimova, Mertens and other seed players.

Upsets and accidents are important factors for the infinite charm of professional tennis, and in the hearts of many tennis fans, “Flushing Meadows Park” has almost become synonymous with “US Open”, and it has also become the most powerful new force in the tennis world. Great stage. In the decisive battle in Flushing, I expect Zhang Shuai and mixed doubles partner Pavic to go further, and also look forward to the finals of the men’s and women’s singles, which will make the fans feast their eyes and breathe!

Text/Jin Pengtu, Omnimedia Reporter of Xi’an Newspaper Industry/Xinhua News Agency