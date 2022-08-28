On August 29, the final tennis grand slam of the season, the US Open, will officially start shooting. There are many things to watch in this competition, such as whether Nadal can win the fifth U.S. Open crown, or Williams is very likely to bid farewell to his career here. For Chinese players, it is also worth paying attention to whether new breakthroughs can be made in this competition.

Druid misses Nadal to benefit

Djokovic was once again “rejected” from the Grand Slam tournament after the Australian Open at the beginning of the year because he was not vaccinated against the new crown. A few days ago, he announced via social media that he would not be able to participate in this year’s US Open because the US Tennis Association rejected his request for a medical exemption.

The absence of Xiaode has made Nadal the most popular champion in the men’s singles arena. Although he is 36 years old, as long as he is healthy, Nadal is still a “nightmare” for all opponents. In the first three Grand Slam tournaments this season, he won two championships and a semi-final. This time at the US Open, Nadal has only one goal, that is, to stand on the highest podium and gain fifth place. US Open champion. Among the other players, the most promising to attack Nadal is the defending champion and top seed Medvedev. Here last year, Medvedev shattered Xiaode’s Grand Slam dream and became the first “post-95” men’s Grand Slam winner. However, Medvedev’s state this year is obviously not as good as last year. This time he returns to the blessed land, I don’t know if it will bring him good luck.

Dawei and Serena may say goodbye at the same time

In the women’s arena, the biggest thing to watch may not be the title, but whether or not the legendary Serena will say goodbye. Earlier, in an interview, Serena revealed her plans to retire, “There will always be times when we will decide to make another choice for life, even if that choice is so difficult… I love tennis, but the countdown is already Let’s start.” In the eyes of the outside world, the US Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the season, will be the last stop of Serena’s career.

Not only Xiaowei, but also her sister Dawei is likely to bid farewell to the US online. It is worth mentioning that the two sisters won the US Open Women’s Doubles wild card this time, which will also be their first time partnering after the 2018 French Open. Because it may be a farewell performance, Serena also made the ticket sales of this US Open extremely hot. Tickets for the first round of the game were fired from $35 to thousands of dollars. It can be seen that everyone is looking forward to witnessing the moment of Serena’s curtain call.

As for who can win the women’s singles field, the list of candidates can be a long list, Swatek, Halep, Pegula, Gauff, Bencic, Maya, Garcia, it can be said that everyone has a chance.

A lot of things to see in the Chinese army

At this year’s US Open, the Chinese Legion has achieved a breakthrough. Wu Yibing and Zhang Zhizhen have historically stood out from the qualifying round and entered the men’s singles competition. Next, the two will attack the first major victory in the Grand Slam.

In the women’s singles arena, the Chinese Legion has a total of “five golden flowers” to play, of which Zhang Shuai, Zheng Qinwen, Wang Xiyu and Wang Xinyu are directly shortlisted, while Yuan Yue stands out in the qualifying round. Among the five players, the young player Zheng Qinwen is most looking forward to is the young player Zheng Qinwen. The latter’s rise this year is like “riding a rocket”. In the previous three majors, there was a top 16, a top 32 and a top 64. When it came to the US Open, some foreign media even predicted that it would be among the top four. In the hard court arena he is best at, Zheng Qinwen is definitely worth looking forward to.

Among the others, 33-year-old Zhang Shuai will strive to go further in the singles and doubles arenas. For her, participating in the competition is more about enjoying the process, while for Wang Xiyu, Wang Xinyu and Yuan Yue, winning a game will be a few minutes. common goal.

Yan Bin, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press