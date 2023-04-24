The USK and Opava basketball players managed the tight ends of their playoff quarterfinals

USK was able to beat Nymburk for the first time since November 2020. At the same time, they entered the last quarter with a seven-point deficit and lost by a double-digit difference less than five minutes before the end. Two minutes before the end, however, the Owls eliminated the deficit and managed the end better. The best scorer of the match was the local Shawn Pipes with 22 points. In the Nymburk jersey, James Arthur Boeheim scored three less points, converting three of four three-pointers.

Opava, which had to fight its way into the playoffs from the preliminary round, managed a tight fight just like in the opening match. The balanced duel was decided by the last action, before which Brno led by a point. First, Filip Zbránek missed a three-point attempt 17 seconds before the end, but the home team did not jump up and after the play, the ball reached Zbránek again just before the horn, and he made no mistake from behind the arc for the second time.

Opava was led by fifteen points scored by Jakub Slavík and Radek Farský. Kameron Jamal Chatman had one more point in the Brno team.