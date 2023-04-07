Home Sports The USK basketball players outclassed Hradec for the second time and are one step away from the league final
Sports

by admin
The sixteen-time Czech champions won the first match at home 116:62, and the match in Hradec Králové also had a clear course. The USK players won the first quarter 32:10 and at the halftime break they already had a 40-point lead.

The best scorer of the match was visiting Temitope Fagbenle with 23 points. Brionna Jones had 20 points and nine rebounds in the win, while Alyssa Thomas added 14 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

The third match of the series is scheduled for Saturday in Prague’s Královka Hall. In the second semi-final pair after the first match, Žabiny Brno lead over Chomutov.

Women’s Basketball League Playoff Semifinals – Game 2:
Hradec Králové – USK Prague 48:109 (10:32, 19:59, 31:86)
Most points: Zeithammerová 16, Effangová 12, Hanušová 5 – Fagbenleová 23, Jonesová 20, Vukosavljevičová 16. Series status: 0:2
