The sixteen-time Czech champions won the first match at home 116:62, and the match in Hradec Králové also had a clear course. The USK players won the first quarter 32:10 and at the halftime break they already had a 40-point lead.

The best scorer of the match was visiting Temitope Fagbenle with 23 points. Brionna Jones had 20 points and nine rebounds in the win, while Alyssa Thomas added 14 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists.

The third match of the series is scheduled for Saturday in Prague’s Královka Hall. In the second semi-final pair after the first match, Žabiny Brno lead over Chomutov.