The USK basketball players won in Brno and are one step away from defending their title

The main support of Pražanek was captain Teja Oblaková with 21 points. Her teammate Brionna Jones had a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Brno’s best scorer was Nikolina Kneževičová, who scored 14 points.

USK extended its unbeaten streak to 271 games. The last time he lost in the competition was almost ten years ago in the final against the same opponent (then IMOS Brno). In this season, he also surpassed the previous maximum of Brno (256).

Photo: Václav Šálek, CTK

Lenka Šoukalová in the Žabin jersey (right) tries to stop Teja Oblaková from USK.

The visitors from USK again missed Tereza Vyoralová, while Veronika Voráčková returned to the lineup. The women from Prague did not let the opponent take the lead even once and, unlike Friday’s game, they quickly built up a double-digit lead. Thanks to thirteen points, the Joneses or the twelve-point Oblaks led by 19 at halftime.

USK once again dominated in rebounding and outscored Žabiny in this game activity in a ratio of 52:28. The lead of the reigning champions grew even after the break and the favorite led by up to 33 points at one point. The local basketball players slightly corrected the score at the end. In addition to Oblaková and Jones, Alyssa Thomasová, María Condeová (both 15) and Voráčková (12) scored double-digit points for USK.

Women’s Basketball League Playoff Final – Game 2
Žabiny Brno – USK Prague 71:94 (13:27, 38:57, 48:77)
Most points: Kneževičová 14, Stoupalová 13, Hamzová and Čechová 11 each – Oblaková 21, Jonesová 17, Thomasová and Condeová 15 each. Fouls: 21:22. Free throws: 21/15 – 22/15. Triples: 2:5. Rebounds: 28:52.
