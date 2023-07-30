The usual Max and a Red Bull double. Ferrari with two faces

Max makes eight in a row, a stone’s throw from Vettel, who had made nine, also on Red Bull. The Austrian team also scored twice with Perez behind his teammate. If you have a car do what you want. If you also have Verstappen in addition to the car, it will always end up like now, whether you start in front or sixth like today, it doesn’t matter. First him, and then the competition of the others. There Leclerc’s Ferrari, started from pole, manages to keep third place, which is a good result, not exactly exciting, as perhaps someone will be tempted to tell us, but a decent one. Sainz is missing, forced to retire after a contact with Piastri at the first corner that ripped his side. However, the Reds finished ahead of the Mercedes, and Norris’ McLaren, only seventh.

And Vasseur can smile effortlessly this time: “Overall, I think it was a good weekend because we showed good pace in all conditions. On the other hand, on the part of the riders, it was so-and-so. Carlos ended up after a corner. However, we made some right choices, the pace was good. It’s good now to take these weeks off. The most important thing will be as a team to avoid overreacting. We are not world champions today, we were not losers yesterday.” very true. But it would also be important to be aware of a disappointing first part of the season, with so many problems still unresolved and with too great a gap from Red Bull, to be able to look forward to next season with any hope.

What is certain is that here in Belgium, the track was much less favorable to Ferrari than Hungary’s where the Reds were miserably shipwrecked. The Spa Franchorchamps track is certainly one of the most demanding in the Formula One circus, with convincing technical characteristics for the cars, stressed in different ways along the three sectors that make up the track. The circuit, nestled in the woods of the Ardennes, begins with a very fast stretch, in which practically it runs at wide open gasdoing pay close attention to Turn 1, to deal with which it is very important to take care of the exit in order to find the best starting point for the descent that leads to Eau Rouge. The second sector of the track, on the other hand, is made up of long, wide-ranging corners where aerodynamic load and balance between the two axles of the car make the difference, putting tire grip to the test.

Finally, in the last part you open the throttle again to tackle two high-speed bends and a long straight leading into the last slow chicane before crossing the finish line. Now, the free practice sessions and qualifying sessions on the eve had already offered important indications on Ferrari’s difficulties in the second sector, when it gave the sensational Red Bull of Max the beauty of seven tenthsall signs that in addition to the unknown factor of grainig and rubber degradation should have remove too many illusions from our dear Freddiewho on Saturday after the Sprint closed with the usual mediocre result tried to relaunch the same in view of the Grand Prix, demonstrating once again a certain unshakable optimism: “We have a good opportunity starting up front. Over the weekends we’ve always had a good pace, both in the dry and in the wet. So we have to concentrate to make a good strategy, start well and keep a good pace”.

Unfortunately for the ineffable Vasseur, a few meters are enough to blow up his plan, that’s how much it takes for Perez to pass Charles on the trumpet, while Sainz is touched by Oscar Piastri in Turn 1, with evident damage to his side and on the bottom, which effectively compromise his race. Carlos immediately lost three to four seconds per lap, dropping back to eleventh place in the blink of an eye and then to eighteenth after his pit stop. Meanwhile, on lap eight, Leclerc is third, gazing at Verstappen who flies off in pursuit of Perez, and threatened from behind by the pressing Hamilton, who occasionally approaches and then moves away, like an accordion. On the seventeenth lap Verstappen concluded his comeback by overcoming his teammate in strength and power, immediately setting the fastest lap by giving two seconds to the astonished Perez, just to let him understand how things were.

From there onnot even the rain that appears in flashes manages to change the course of the Grand Prix. Verstappen is told to manage the tire and to stay calm, since behind him there is only the other Red Bull who travels more than 16 seconds away, only that Max would not have fun in this way and so he continues to hit like a hammer, one turn after another, as if he still had to reassemble someone who doesn’t exist. Apart from Norris, who moved up to seventh after slipping to the back of the pack for some technical problems in the first laps, the only thrilling would be the battle for third place with Hamilton who should try to lunge on Leclerc, but in the last minute Lewis is betting everything on the fastest lap to steal from Verstappen: so he returns to the pits, and puts the averages to look for the hit. The good thing is that he manages to spite Max. Leclerc remains third. 30 seconds behind Red Bull. There wouldn’t be much to toast, but given the current times, it’s undoubtedly a positive result. And now let’s get ready to put up with the legendary Freddie and his imperishable steps forward.

