Home » The Utah Jazz have arrived John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks
Sports

The Utah Jazz have arrived John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks

by admin
The Utah Jazz have arrived John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks

In a deal that gives the franchise significant financial flexibility, the Atlanta Hawks are trading forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz, ESPN reported on Monday.

The Atlanta Hawks acquire forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick in exchange for John Collins, who they owe $78 million over the next three seasons.

The trade creates a $25.3 million trade exception for the Hawks, the largest in the NBA. Atlanta has one year to potentially use it.

See also  It's too picky!It is exposed that Bayern executives will be investigated for suspected violation of the minimum wage law

You may also like

Toxic chemical maker 3M will pay $10.3 billion...

Nations League final: Spain wins title against Croatia

Football TV program: at what time and on...

Aston Martin rise is a ‘reality check’ for...

Marlen Reusser takes over the overall lead at...

Champions League 2023-24: Dates, draws, qualified teams and...

The dispute over man and horse: is equestrian...

Equity in Cricket report: Discrimination ‘widespread’ in English...

CHIO 2023 in Aachen: times, favourites, live streams

2nd Bundesliga: Creditors agree to the extension of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy