The Utah Jazz have arrived John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks

In a deal that gives the franchise significant financial flexibility, the Atlanta Hawks are trading forward John Collins to the Utah Jazz, ESPN reported on Monday.

The Atlanta Hawks acquire forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round draft pick in exchange for John Collins, who they owe $78 million over the next three seasons.

The trade creates a $25.3 million trade exception for the Hawks, the largest in the NBA. Atlanta has one year to potentially use it.

