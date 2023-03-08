07.03.2023

The Serbian tennis star Djokovic, who insists on not taking the new crown vaccine, will miss the 2023 Indian Wells Open. Speculation is related to the US entry epidemic prevention regulations. He may continue to miss the Miami Open two weeks later.

(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) The event organizer confirmed on March 5 that the world‘s number one Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic has officially withdrawn from the 2023 Indian Wells Open (2023 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells). Although the organizers did not explain much about this, it is speculated that this is related to Djokovic’s failure to obtain vaccine exemption permission to enter the United States.

Have not been vaccinated against the new crown so far

The United States currently prohibits the entry of foreigners who have not been vaccinated against the new crown, and Djokovic has not been vaccinated against the new crown so far. In order to participate in the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open, Djokovic applied to the US government for special permission for vaccine exemptions last month.

The U.S. Tennis Association (USTA) and U.S. Open organizers backed earlier this week allowing the 22-time Grand Slam winner to enter the United States to compete. The U.S. Open tweeted: “Djokovic is one of the greatest champions our sport has ever had. The USTA and the U.S. Open wish him a successful entry to the United States, fans. To be able to see him back in Indian Wells and Miami.”

“Would rather give up the trophy”

Djokovic and his team have yet to issue a statement on his withdrawal from the Indian Wells Open. However, after he was refused entry by the Australian government last year and missed the 2022 Australian Open because he was not vaccinated, he said he would rather give up future trophies than be forced to be vaccinated. He called it “the price I am willing to pay.” “. However, Djokovic also mentioned that “he has never opposed vaccination”, but he believes that “everyone has the right to choose or act according to the feelings that best suit them.”

Djokovic, who was expected to win his sixth title at Indian Wells, has missed his March 6 match and is likely to miss March if he remains denied entry to the United States. The Miami Open begins on the 19th.

The U.S. government is expected to end its state of emergency on May 11, meaning entry restrictions on foreign travelers will also be lifted. At that time, Djokovic’s vaccine turmoil will also come to an end, and he can participate in the US Open in New York on August 28.

