the Valencia public prosecutor’s office opens an investigation

The Spanish football championship is once again facing the scourge of racism in its stadiums, after the new insults uttered on Sunday May 21 in Valencia against the Brazilian striker of Real Madrid Vinicius.

In Valencia, during the defeat of Real (1-0), the merengue striker, regularly targeted, indeed complained of having been qualified as « singe » by opposing supporters. Condemning the facts, the club from the Spanish capital announced Monday to file a complaint. The Valence prosecutor’s office immediately announced the opening of an investigation into an alleged “hate crime”.

“It was not the first time, nor the second nor the third. Racism is normal in La Liga”, reacted on Instagram Vinicius, excluded at the end of the meeting after a scuffle which saw his opponent escape a similar sanction. The Brazilian, whose puppet bearing his likeness had also been hanged from a bridge by Atlético Madrid supporters in January, claimed “actions, sanctions”.

The player’s words were not to the liking of Javier Tebas, however. “Before criticizing and insulting La Liga, it would be necessary for you to inform yourself properly”, lashed out at the La Liga boss, refuting any inaction on his part. This one, which highlighted its ” reactivity “ in a press release, assured to have transmitted nine complaints this season for incidents suffered by Vinicius, of which only one resulted in a sanction (Valladolid in mid-December). She undertook to transmit to justice the result of her investigation if a new hate crime was proven.

“We must recognize that we have a problem of behavior, education, racism in our country”admitted the president of the Spanish Spanish Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, during a press conference called at the headquarters of the federation, near Madrid.

“The federation is appalled by what happened. These attitudes must be eradicated.reacted on the night of Sunday to Monday the RFEF, competent for these issues with its “competition committee”, which is equivalent to the French disciplinary committee.

The RFEF also calls for the adoption of “stronger measures”which could go as far as the closure of stands, or even stadiums in the event of a repeat offence, as well as referral to the “State Commission against Violence, Xenophobia and Racism in Sport”.

Reactions beyond the world of football

But the player can count on many supporters, in the forefront of which, the placid Real Madrid coach, Carlo Ancelotti, who came out of his hinges at a press conference, believing that the Spanish championship had “a problem with racism”. ” This is unacceptable. (…) And the problem is not Vinicius. Vinicius is the victim”, exclaimed the coach. Besides the Italian, support poured in from all over the world.

Starting with Brazil, where the president of the federation, Ednaldo Rodrigues, assured on social networks that Vinicius had “the love of all Brazilians”.

“New episode of racism in La Liga and once again Vini is the victim”, also lamented Ronaldothe legend of the Seleçao. “This will last as long as impunity and complicity” will last. ” With you “posted Neymar.

At a press conference in Hiroshima, Japan, President Lula also denounced the ” racism “ under par with Vinicius “We called him a monkey. It is not possible, in the middle of the XXIe century, to have such strong racial prejudices in so many football stadiums”, he added. Local music icon Gilberto Gil soon followed suit.

Outside the country, PSG star Kylian Mbappé has also taken a stand. ” You’re not alone. We are with you and support you”he wrote in English on Instagram. “I saw pain, disgust. We have to help him”backed former England international Rio Ferdinand.

The Valencia club, host of the incident, assured in a press release that they “publicly condemned all kinds of insults, attacks”and that he “would take the most severe measures”evoking, however, a “isolated act”.

Regarding racism, “There is no crest, opponents or clubs. It must be condemned as a whole. Racism must be eradicated once and for all”also reacted Monday in a press conference Xavi, the coach of FC Barcelona, ​​great rival of Real Madrid.

“Racism has no place in football or society”for his part, claimed the boss of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, recalling the existence of a specific procedure. “First, we stop the match and make an announcement. Then the players leave the lawn and the suspension of the match is announced if the attacks start again. The game resumes and if the attacks resume, (…) the three points go to the opponent. These rules should be introduced in every league, in every country.”he insisted.

