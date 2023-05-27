The Valtellina Ebike Festival in Morbegno

Not the usual festival, not the usual fair. This is an appointment where everyone – absolutely everyone – pedals and then talks about bikes, enjoys tastings of authentic flavours, strolls curiously in the village among thousands of stands and also enjoys the valley area.

Il Valtellina Ebike Festivalin program Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 May, confirms its winning formula and also presents several new features: it is obviously a weekend dedicated to excursions with an electric mountain bike, with initiatives of a different nature and itineraries of varying difficulty suitable for everyone. A real party in company, with the flavors of the Lombardy mountains and even naturalistic tours along the paths of the Orobie Alps.

The event aims to make the Bassa Valtellina known to cycling tourism lovers, one of the most evocative areas in the Alps: the beauty of nature and its history of these mountains have created an ideal network of trails for cycling enthusiasts. mountain bikes of any technical ability and shape. The past has bequeathed this incredible heritage of routes which is concentrated in the Alpine city of Morbegno, the Valtellina capital of good food and good living, where the Ebike Village will also be located not far from the medieval historic center where there will be a large space exhibition and where the little ones can learn the techniques of mountain biking and attend bmx freestyle contests.

The initiatives

Like every year, the main initiative consists of the “Festival Ride“, a great randonnée of 35 kilometers on a route between vineyards, ancient alpine villages and paths in the woods. It is a medium difficulty tour that leads to the discovery of the splendid panoramas of the Lower Valtellina up to Lake Como. The tour “Taste of Valtellina” is instead a ride in company on an easy route with little difference in altitude, suitable for all cyclists, which stops at various points along the valley where stalls have been set up for tasting typical products in prestigious locations: ancient palaces, historic cellars and a Year 1000 abbey in the forest.

The other initiatives also include the Val Masino and Enchanted Forest naturalistic tour, which takes the participants inside one of the most evocative naturalistic areas of Valtellina, and the Trail Experience, an enduro-style adventure on the Orobie Alps trails dedicated to those he knows how to ride his bike with confidence on any type of mountain terrain: only by pedaling will it be possible to participate in a typical lunch in the mountain pastures based on polenta and sausages.

And then there are the competitions

The big news of 2023 is represented by the presence of a stage of the Italian E-Enduro circuit, a highly anticipated challenge in which the main Italian riders are registered. The races take place over the entire weekend starting from the Ebike Village and special stages on the more technical trails above Morbegno. Hans Rey, several times trial-bike world champion, true pedal legend, will be the special guest of the event.

